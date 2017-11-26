Robert Lewandowski eyeing MLS switch?

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski's wife admits that the pair "dream" of living in Los Angeles, sparking rumours of a potential move to Major League Soccer.

The prolific goalscorer was heavily tipped to depart the Allianz Arena in the summer due to a rumoured falling out with boss Carlo Ancelotti at the end of last season.

According to The Sun, Poland international Lewandowski is ready to force through an exit to seek pastures new further afield, with Los Angeles Galaxy his most likely destination.

Speaking to Business Insider, wife Anna is quoted as saying: "We dream of Los Angeles. There we want to develop our brands."

Lewandowski has 13 goals in 13 Bundesliga appearances this season, while also scoring twice in the Champions League.