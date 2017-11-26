New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Robert Lewandowski eyeing Major League Soccer switch?

Robert Lewandowski eyeing MLS switch?
© Getty Images
Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski's wife admits that the pair "dream" of living in Los Angeles, sparking rumours of a potential move to Major League Soccer.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, November 26, 2017 at 22:38 UK

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski has been linked with a move Stateside after his wife admitted that they "dream" of living in Los Angeles.

The prolific goalscorer was heavily tipped to depart the Allianz Arena in the summer due to a rumoured falling out with boss Carlo Ancelotti at the end of last season.

According to The Sun, Poland international Lewandowski is ready to force through an exit to seek pastures new further afield, with Los Angeles Galaxy his most likely destination.

Speaking to Business Insider, wife Anna is quoted as saying: "We dream of Los Angeles. There we want to develop our brands."

Lewandowski has 13 goals in 13 Bundesliga appearances this season, while also scoring twice in the Champions League.

Olivier Giroud on his knees during the Europa League group game between Arsenal and Red Star Belgrade on November 2, 2017
Read Next:
Report: Bayern want Olivier Giroud
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Robert Lewandowski, Carlo Ancelotti, Anna Lewandowski, Football
Your Comments
More Bayern Munich News
Robert Lewandowski of Poland runs with the ball during the Euro 2016 Group C match against Germany on June 16, 2016
Robert Lewandowski eyeing Major League Soccer switch?
 Bayern Munich's Dutch midfielder Arjen Robben (L) and Bayern Munich's striker Thomas Mueller (R) react after the second goal for Munich during the UEFA Champions League Group F football match between FCB Bayern Munich and Olympiakos Piraeus on November 24
Arjen Robben: 'I could retire next summer'
 Thiago Alcantara of Bayern Munich is watched by Santi Cazorla of Arsenal during the UEFA Champions League Group F match between Arsenal FC and FC Bayern Munchen at Emirates Stadium on October 20, 2015 in London, United Kingdom.
Thiago Alcantara 'facing months on sidelines'
Bayern Munich 'pull out of Griezmann race'Sandro Wagner keen on move to BayernReport: Bayern want Olivier GiroudDortmund join race to sign Emre Can?Thiago opens door on Barcelona return
Bayern willing to sell Vidal in summer?Harry Kane 'top of Real Madrid wishlist'Barca 'eyeing up shock Rodriguez swoop'Man City contenders to sign Emre Can?Bayern pull out of Alexis Sanchez race
> Bayern Munich Homepage
More Los Angeles Galaxy News
Robert Lewandowski of Poland runs with the ball during the Euro 2016 Group C match against Germany on June 16, 2016
Robert Lewandowski eyeing Major League Soccer switch?
 General views outside Cardiff City stadium before the Barclays Premier League match between Cardiff City and Manchester City at Cardiff City Stadium on August 25, 2013
Cardiff City beat Los Angeles Galaxy to defender Rolf Feltscher?
 Robbie Rogers #14 of Los Angeles Galaxy looks on prior to the start of the game against the Seattle Sounders FC at The Home Depot Center on May 26, 2013
First openly gay US male soccer player Robbie Rogers announces retirement
Ashley Cole hopeful of LA Galaxy stayAshley Cole considering Birmingham switchGalaxy chief: 'Door still open for Ibrahimovic'Sigi Schmid takes charge at LA GalaxyAshley Cole 'open to Birmingham move'
Result: Rashford scores brace in Man Utd routLive Commentary: LA Galaxy 2-5 Man Utd - as it happenedRedknapp: 'Cole could do a job for Brum'Birmingham keen to sign Ashley Cole?LA Galaxy: 'No comment on Ibra links'
> Los Angeles Galaxy Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Bayern Munich1392231102129
2RB Leipzig138232215726
3Schalke 04Schalke137332014624
4Borussia MonchengladbachBorussia M'bach137332322124
5Borussia DortmundDortmund1363433201321
6Bayer LeverkusenB. Leverkusen135532618820
7Hoffenheim135532118320
8Augsburg135441815319
9Eintracht FrankfurtFrankfurt135441413119
10Hannover135441616019
11Hertha Berlin134541819-117
12Stuttgart135261316-317
13Mainz 05134361419-515
14Wolfsburg132831719-214
15Hamburger SV134181320-713
16Freiburg13256925-1611
17Werder Bremen13157816-88
18FC Koln130211425-212
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 