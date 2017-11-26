Real Madrid to launch £80m Martial bid?

Real Madrid are reportedly preparing a £80m move for Manchester United and France attacker Anthony Martial, according to reports.

Real Madrid have decided to make a move for Manchester United attacker Anthony Martial, according to reports.

Los Blancos have made a poor start to their La Liga title defenc, falling 10 points behind Barcelona, and have lacked spark up front in the absence of the injured Gareth Bale.

Martial, meanwhile, has found form this season in his second campaign under Jose Mourinho, with seven goals and six assists in 19 appearances in all competitions.

According to The Sun, Real boss Zinedine Zidane has urged the club to table a £80m bid for 21-year-old Martial, who is deemed a suitable option in lieu of previous main attacking target Kylian Mbappe.

The report goes on to suggest that Zidane is especially keen to bring more youth and speed to his side in the coming transfer windows, with preparations for life after Cristiano Ronaldo under way.

Martial has made 110 appearances for Man United since his 2015 move from Lyon, scoring 32 goals and registering 23 assists in the Red Devils shirt.