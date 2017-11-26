New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Report: Real Madrid preparing £80m bid for Manchester United star Anthony Martial

Real Madrid to launch £80m Martial bid?
© SilverHub
Real Madrid are reportedly preparing a £80m move for Manchester United and France attacker Anthony Martial, according to reports.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, November 26, 2017 at 10:53 UK

Real Madrid have decided to make a move for Manchester United attacker Anthony Martial, according to reports.

Los Blancos have made a poor start to their La Liga title defenc, falling 10 points behind Barcelona, and have lacked spark up front in the absence of the injured Gareth Bale.

Martial, meanwhile, has found form this season in his second campaign under Jose Mourinho, with seven goals and six assists in 19 appearances in all competitions.

According to The Sun, Real boss Zinedine Zidane has urged the club to table a £80m bid for 21-year-old Martial, who is deemed a suitable option in lieu of previous main attacking target Kylian Mbappe.

The report goes on to suggest that Zidane is especially keen to bring more youth and speed to his side in the coming transfer windows, with preparations for life after Cristiano Ronaldo under way.

Martial has made 110 appearances for Man United since his 2015 move from Lyon, scoring 32 goals and registering 23 assists in the Red Devils shirt.

Raphael Varane for Real Madrid on November 4, 2014
Read Next:
Mourinho in talks with Varane over Utd move?
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Anthony Martial, Gareth Bale, Jose Mourinho, Zinedine Zidane, Kylian Mbappe, Cristiano Ronaldo, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Anthony Martial collides with Shane Duffy during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Brighton & Hove Albion on November 25, 2017
Live Commentary: Manchester United 1-0 Brighton & Hove Albion - as it happened
 Michael Carrick celebrates scoring during his testimonial match on June 4, 2017
Jose Mourinho offers Michael Carrick coaching role
 Raphael Varane for Real Madrid on November 4, 2014
Report: Jose Mourinho in talks with Raphael Varane over Manchester United move
Real Madrid to launch £80m Martial bid?Newcastle to enquire about Shaw loan move?Mourinho unhappy with Man Utd creativityJose Mourinho: 'Brighton deserved more'Result: United need own goal to beat Brighton
Henrikh Mkhitaryan set for United exit?Team News: Jose Mourinho makes seven changesMatteo Darmian off to Roma in January?Cantona: 'Guardiola better option for United'Herrera: 'Man Utd must win all home games'
> Manchester United Homepage
More Real Madrid News
Zinedine Zidane appears prior to the game between Real Madrid and Deportivo La Coruna on January 9, 2016
Live Commentary: Real Madrid 3-2 Malaga - as it happened
 Neymar in action during the international friendly between Japan and Brazil on November 10, 2017
Report: Real Madrid to delay move for Neymar until 2019
 Cristiano Ronaldo is stunned during the Champions League group game between Tottenham Hotspur and Real Madrid on November 1, 2017
Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo 'holds secret Paris Saint-Germain talks'
Zidane hints at January signingsReal Madrid to launch £80m Martial bid?Mourinho in talks with Varane over Utd move?Result: Real Madrid scrape vital win over MalagaRonaldo "furious" over new Messi deal
Team News: Jesus Vallejo replaces Sergio RamosZidane backs "important" BaleMarco Asensio to miss Malaga clashReal Madrid want Adrien Rabiot?Gareth Bale back in Real Madrid training
> Real Madrid Homepage



Live Football
Premier League
Championship
Scottish League Cup
Scottish Premiership
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Ligue 1
Segunda Division
2.Bundesliga
Serie B
Australian A-League
Belgian Pro League
Greek Superleague
Eredivisie
Primeira Liga
Russian Premier League
Turkish Super Lig
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Manchester CityMan City1211104073334
2Manchester UnitedMan Utd139222862229
3Chelsea1382324111326
4Tottenham HotspurSpurs1373321101124
5Liverpool136522518723
6Arsenal127142216622
7Burnley12642129322
8Watford136342221121
9Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton134451314-116
10Huddersfield TownHuddersfield12435817-915
11Leicester CityLeicester133551719-214
12Bournemouth134271114-314
13Newcastle UnitedNewcastle134271117-614
14Southampton12345914-513
15Stoke CityStoke133461626-1013
16Everton123361224-1212
17West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom132561019-911
18West Ham UnitedWest Ham132471226-1410
19Swansea CitySwansea13238715-89
20Crystal Palace13229825-178
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 