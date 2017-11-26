Report: City keeping tabs on Inigo Martinez

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is weighing up a move for Real Sociedad defender Inigo Martinez, according to a report.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is reportedly still interested in Real Sociedad defender Inigo Martinez and is weighing up a January bid.

The 26-year-old, previously linked with the Citizens at the start of the summer window, is said to have been monitored closely in recent months.

According to The Sun, City may be tempted to push ahead with an offer after losing centre-back John Stones to a hamstring injury, highlighting their lack of serious strength in that area of the field.

However, the same report suggests that a move also depends on the fitness of skipper Vincent Kompany, who has been restricted to just five outings this term due to injury problems of his own.

Martinez, also rumoured to have been on Ernesto Valverde's radar at Barcelona, has been at Sociedad his entire senior career.