Transfer Talk Daily Update: Butland, Opare, Pastore

Sports Mole rounds up the latest confirmed transfer news and speculation from across the footballing world.

With all eyes fixed on the January transfer market, clubs around the UK and Europe are already lining up potential mid-season moves.

Sunday morning's headlines:

Chelsea 'eye Jack Butland as Thibaut Courtois replacement'

Chelsea reportedly identify Stoke City goalkeeper Jack Butland as a possible replacement for Thibaut Courtois should the Belgian leave the club. Read more.

Stoke City 'plot move for Ghana right-back'

Stoke City are reportedly lining up a £2.5m January bid for Augsburg right-back Daniel Opare. Read more.

Atletico Madrid, Inter Milan lead race for Javier Pastore?

Atletico Madrid and Inter Milan reportedly hold discussions with Paris Saint-Germain over wantaway attacker Javier Pastore. Read more.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan set for Manchester United exit?

Borussia Dortmund have been linked with a move for former midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan, who faces an uncertain future at Manchester United. Read more.

Report: Real Madrid to delay move for Neymar until 2019

A report claims that Real Madrid will delay their approach for Neymar, as the Brazilian has assured Paris Saint-Germain that he will not quit before 2019. Read more.

Manchester United defender Matteo Darmian off to Roma in January?

Manchester United full-back Matteo Darmian will reportedly be offered a route out of Old Trafford by Roma when the transfer window reopens for business. Read more.

Antonio Conte wants Thibaut Courtois contract situation resolved

Antonio Conte warns Chelsea chiefs to tie Thibaut Courtois down to a new long-term deal, or else they risk losing 'one of the best goalkeepers' in the world. Read more.

Report: Barcelona interested in Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva

Barcelona are reportedly viewing Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva as a potential transfer target should their pursuit of Philippe Coutinho prove unsuccessful. Read more.

Arsene Wenger: 'Mesut Ozil has not agreed terms with Barcelona'

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger refutes speculation suggesting that Mesut Ozil has already agreed a move to Barcelona when his contract expires at the Emirates Stadium. Read more.