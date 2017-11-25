New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Manchester United defender Matteo Darmian off to Roma in January?

Matteo Darmian off to Roma in January?
© SilverHub
Manchester United full-back Matteo Darmian will reportedly be offered a route out of Old Trafford by Roma when the transfer window reopens for business.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, November 25, 2017 at 13:01 UK

Serie A title challengers Roma are eyeing up a January move for Manchester United outcast Matteo Darmian, according to a report.

The Italian full-back has struggled to oust Antonio Valencia from the starting lineup this term, featuring for the eighth time this campaign in the 1-0 loss to Basel on Wednesday night.

Corriere dello Sport suggests that Roma, without summer signing Rick Karsdorp for the rest of the campaign due to injury, are about to offer Darmian a route out of Old Trafford.

A former AC Milan academy product, Darmian is said to have been on the radar of numerous Italian clubs in the summer window, but no formal approach was made.

The same report claims that the 27-year-old, who has started a combined four games in the Champions League and Premier League, will initially be taken on loan and then signed permanently at the end of the campaign if all parties are happy.

Manchester United defender Matteo Darmian in action during his side's Premier League clash with Arsenal at Old Trafford on November 19, 2016
Read Next:
Darmian 'wanted by three Italian giants'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Matteo Darmian, Rick Karsdorp, Antonio Valencia, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Paul Pogba in action during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Leicester City on August 26, 2017
Live Commentary: Manchester United 0-0 Brighton & Hove Albion
 Tottenham Hotspur's Gareth Bale in action during a friendly match against Swindon on July 16, 2013
Arsenal in shock move for Gareth Bale?
 Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick in action during his side's EFL Cup clash with Manchester City at Old Trafford on October 26, 2016
Michael Carrick: 'I underwent procedure to cure irregular heart rhythm'
Team News: Jose Mourinho makes seven changesMatteo Darmian off to Roma in January?Cantona: 'Guardiola better option for United'Herrera: 'Man Utd must win all home games'Mourinho: 'Mkhitaryan was disappearing'
Zidane backs "important" BaleMourinho: 'Rojo is in good condition'Mourinho: 'Don't panic over City lead'Mourinho: 'Ibrahimovic is a big influence'Victor Lindelof pays tribute to Mourinho
> Manchester United Homepage
More Roma News
Manchester United defender Matteo Darmian in action during his side's Premier League clash with Arsenal at Old Trafford on November 19, 2016
Manchester United defender Matteo Darmian off to Roma in January?
 Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann during the Champions League match against Leicester City on April 18, 2017
Antoine Griezmann 'happy to have scored against Roma'
 Diego Simeone gestures during the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid on May 28, 2016
Result: Atletico Madrid beat Roma to keep Champions League hopes alive
This weekend's biggest games in world footballDarmian 'wanted by three Italian giants'Man United, Chelsea keen on Pellegrini?Nainggolan 'not thinking about Scudetto'Courtois: 'United a chance to bounce back'
Result: Chelsea slump to heavy defeat in RomeTeam News: Kante absent from Chelsea squadLive Commentary: Roma 3-0 Chelsea - as it happenedRoma fans arrested for "violent" attackNainggolan: 'I never considered Chelsea'
> Roma Homepage



Live Football
Premier League
Championship
League One
League Two
National League
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Ligue 1
Scottish Premiership
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
Segunda Division
2.Bundesliga
Serie B
Ligue 2
Australian A-League
Belgian Pro League
Greek Superleague
Eredivisie
Primeira Liga
Russian Premier League
Turkish Super Lig
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Manchester CityMan City1211104073334
2Manchester UnitedMan Utd128222762126
3Chelsea1281323101325
4Tottenham HotspurSpurs127232091123
5Liverpool126422417722
6Arsenal127142216622
7Burnley12642129322
8Watford125341921-218
9Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton124441313016
10Huddersfield TownHuddersfield12435817-915
11Leicester CityLeicester133551719-214
12Newcastle UnitedNewcastle124261114-314
13Bournemouth124171114-313
14Southampton12345914-513
15Stoke CityStoke123451524-913
16Everton123361224-1212
17West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom12246918-910
18West Ham UnitedWest Ham132471226-1410
19Swansea CitySwansea12228715-88
20Crystal Palace12129624-185
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 