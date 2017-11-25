Matteo Darmian off to Roma in January?

Manchester United full-back Matteo Darmian will reportedly be offered a route out of Old Trafford by Roma when the transfer window reopens for business.

The Italian full-back has struggled to oust Antonio Valencia from the starting lineup this term, featuring for the eighth time this campaign in the 1-0 loss to Basel on Wednesday night.

Corriere dello Sport suggests that Roma, without summer signing Rick Karsdorp for the rest of the campaign due to injury, are about to offer Darmian a route out of Old Trafford.

A former AC Milan academy product, Darmian is said to have been on the radar of numerous Italian clubs in the summer window, but no formal approach was made.

The same report claims that the 27-year-old, who has started a combined four games in the Champions League and Premier League, will initially be taken on loan and then signed permanently at the end of the campaign if all parties are happy.