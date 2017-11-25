Henrikh Mkhitaryan set for United exit?

New Transfer Talk header

Henrikh Mkhitaryan set for Manchester United exit?

Borussia Dortmund have been linked with a move for former midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan, who faces an uncertain future at Manchester United.
Last Updated: Saturday, November 25, 2017 at 15:13 UK

Manchester United midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan has been linked with a return to Borussia Dortmund amid rumours of a rift with manager Jose Mourinho.

The 28-year-old was a regular in Mourinho's XI for the first part of the season but has left out of the side's last two matchday squads, with Mourinho accusing him of "disappearing" during games.

According to BBC Sport, Mkhitaryan's precarious situation at Old Trafford has alerted Dortmund, who sold the Armenian on to United in July 2016.

The Bundesliga side could move as soon as January if Mourinho deems Mkhitaryan surplus to requirements, with a fee around the £30m mark - the amount United paid for him - likely to be sufficient to get the deal done.

Dortmund have previous form buying back players from United, with Shinji Kagawa returning to Germany in 2014 after two seasons in the Premier League.

Mkhitaryan was named on the bench today for United's home encounter with Brighton & Hove Albion.

Manchester United defender Matteo Darmian in action during his side's Premier League clash with Arsenal at Old Trafford on November 19, 2016
Your Comments
