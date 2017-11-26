Mourinho in talks with Varane over Utd move?

Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane is considering a potential move to Manchester United following talks with Jose Mourinho, according to reports.

The Real Madrid defender, who has made 14 appearances in all competitions this season, is rumoured to be feeling unappreciated at the Bernabeu.

Man United, meanwhile, are believed to be on the lookout for reinforcements at the back, with a long-term centre-back partner for Eric Bailly on the radar.

According to Spanish outlet Don Balon, Varane has been talking to Jose Mourinho over a potential move and is willing to listen to the Red Devils manager's proposals.

The report goes on to claim that Mourinho has assured the 24-year-old of being a key figure for United and given extensive game time.

Varane has made 203 appearances for Real since his 2011 move from Lens, scoring 10 goals and registering five assists.