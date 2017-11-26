Liverpool 'to block Robertson loan exit'

A report claims that Andrew Robertson has asked Jurgen Klopp for a loan exit in January, but the Liverpool manager intends to keep him at Anfield all season.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp reportedly has no plans to grant Andrew Robertson his wish of spending the second half of the campaign away from Anfield.

The 23-year-old has been a surprise omission from the Reds' 18-man squad, despite impressing during his rare appearances since arriving from Hull City in the summer.

Robertson is said to have informed Klopp that he wants to gain first-team minutes elsewhere, before returning ahead of next season, but The Sun suggests that the German will block any sort of loan exit.

Klopp has favoured Alberto Moreno at left-back this term, while James Milner has also filled in on occasions, meaning that Robertson - an £8m acquisition - is essentially seen as third choice in that position.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are said to be worried about Ryan Kent's lack of progress at Freiburg and may instead loan him to an English club in the New Year.