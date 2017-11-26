New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Liverpool 'to block Andrew Robertson loan exit in January'

Liverpool 'to block Robertson loan exit'
© SilverHub
A report claims that Andrew Robertson has asked Jurgen Klopp for a loan exit in January, but the Liverpool manager intends to keep him at Anfield all season.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, November 26, 2017 at 22:47 UK

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp reportedly has no plans to grant Andrew Robertson his wish of spending the second half of the campaign away from Anfield.

The 23-year-old has been a surprise omission from the Reds' 18-man squad, despite impressing during his rare appearances since arriving from Hull City in the summer.

Robertson is said to have informed Klopp that he wants to gain first-team minutes elsewhere, before returning ahead of next season, but The Sun suggests that the German will block any sort of loan exit.

Klopp has favoured Alberto Moreno at left-back this term, while James Milner has also filled in on occasions, meaning that Robertson - an £8m acquisition - is essentially seen as third choice in that position.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are said to be worried about Ryan Kent's lack of progress at Freiburg and may instead loan him to an English club in the New Year.

Alberto Moreno in action during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Arsenal on August 27, 2017
Read Next:
Moreno: 'I am much happier this season'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Jurgen Klopp, Andrew Robertson, Alberto Moreno, James Milner, Ryan Kent, Football
Your Comments
More Liverpool News
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp reacts during his side's Premier League clash with Newcastle United at St James' Park on October 1, 2017
Live Commentary: Liverpool 1-1 Chelsea - as it happened
 Willian scores past Simon Mignolet during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Chelsea on November 25, 2017
Result: Willian earns Chelsea late draw at Anfield
 Liverpool's Adam Lallana during the Premier League match between Chelsea and Liverpool at Stamford Bridge on September 16, 2016
Team News: Adam Lallana on Liverpool bench
Liverpool 'to block Robertson loan exit'Jurgen Klopp plays down Sadio Mane spatMignolet: 'Liverpool deserved to win'Klopp not thinking of catching CityConte: 'Chelsea deserved to win'
Jurgen Klopp bemoans Liverpool luckGary Cahill: 'Chelsea deserved draw'Henderson "disappointed" with drawAtletico, Inter lead race for Pastore?Conte heaps praise on Jurgen Klopp
> Liverpool Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Manchester CityMan City1312104283437
2Manchester UnitedMan Utd139222862229
3Chelsea1382324111326
4Arsenal138142316725
5Tottenham HotspurSpurs1373321101124
6Liverpool136522518723
7Burnley136431210222
8Watford136342221121
9Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton134451314-116
10Southampton134451315-216
11Huddersfield TownHuddersfield13436919-1015
12Leicester CityLeicester133551719-214
13Bournemouth134271114-314
14Newcastle UnitedNewcastle134271117-614
15Stoke CityStoke133461626-1013
16Everton133371328-1512
17West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom132561019-911
18West Ham UnitedWest Ham132471226-1410
19Swansea CitySwansea13238715-89
20Crystal Palace13229825-178
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 