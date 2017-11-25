Nov 25, 2017 at 5.30pm UK at ​Anfield
Attendance: 53,225
Liverpool
1-1
Chelsea
Salah (65')
FT(HT: 0-0)
Willian (85')

Jurgen Klopp plays down Sadio Mane spat

Jurgen Klopp plays down Sadio Mane spat
© Offside
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp plays down the significance of his heated exchange with Sadio Mane at full time of the 1-1 draw with Chelsea at Anfield.
By , Assistant Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, November 25, 2017 at 21:20 UK

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has played down his heated exchange with Sadio Mane at full time of this evening's 1-1 draw with Chelsea at Anfield.

Mane was a surprise omission from the starting XI and was only introduced as an 89th-minute substitution, leaving him little time to restore Liverpool's lead as they were forced to settle for a share of the spoils.

The Senegal international was seen exchanging angry words with Klopp after the final whistle, but the German insisted that it was only a minor disagreement about positioning.

"I was shouting at him because he was in the centre, but no player is happy about that. You come on the pitch in three minutes and you feel like you already have 150 minutes in your legs. I wanted to sort it immediately," he told the club's official website.

"He was not happy and he said to me Mo wanted to come into the position, but Mo had already 90 minutes in his legs so it would have made more sense that Sadio is closer to the right wing and can start the game from this position.

"It's not a big thing; we could have done it in the dressing room and it would have been the same thing. Everything is sorted immediately and that's it."

Mane has made 11 appearances across all competitions for Liverpool this season, scoring four goals and creating three more.

Dishevelled Reds boss Jurgen Klopp watches on during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Chelsea on November 25, 2017
Read Next:
Klopp not thinking of catching City
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Jurgen Klopp, Sadio Mane, Football
Your Comments
More Liverpool News
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp reacts during his side's Premier League clash with Newcastle United at St James' Park on October 1, 2017
Live Commentary: Liverpool 1-1 Chelsea - as it happened
 Willian scores past Simon Mignolet during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Chelsea on November 25, 2017
Result: Willian earns Chelsea late draw at Anfield
 Emre Can in action during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Manchester United on October 14, 2017
Liverpool midfielder Emre Can agrees terms for Juventus switch?
Jurgen Klopp plays down Sadio Mane spatMignolet: 'Liverpool deserved to win'Klopp not thinking of catching CityConte: 'Chelsea deserved to win'Jurgen Klopp bemoans Liverpool luck
Gary Cahill: 'Chelsea deserved draw'Henderson "disappointed" with drawTeam News: Lallana on Liverpool benchAtletico, Inter lead race for Pastore?Conte heaps praise on Jurgen Klopp
> Liverpool Homepage



Live Football
Premier League
Championship
League One
League Two
National League
Premier League 2 - Div 1
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Ligue 1
Scottish Premiership
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
Segunda Division
2.Bundesliga
Serie B
Ligue 2
Australian A-League
Belgian Pro League
Greek Superleague
Eredivisie
Primeira Liga
Russian Premier League
Turkish Super Lig
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Manchester CityMan City1211104073334
2Manchester UnitedMan Utd139222862229
3Chelsea1382324111326
4Tottenham HotspurSpurs1373321101124
5Liverpool136522518723
6Arsenal127142216622
7Burnley12642129322
8Watford136342221121
9Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton134451314-116
10Huddersfield TownHuddersfield12435817-915
11Leicester CityLeicester133551719-214
12Bournemouth134271114-314
13Newcastle UnitedNewcastle134271117-614
14Southampton12345914-513
15Stoke CityStoke133461626-1013
16Everton123361224-1212
17West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom132561019-911
18West Ham UnitedWest Ham132471226-1410
19Swansea CitySwansea13238715-89
20Crystal Palace13229825-178
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 