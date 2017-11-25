Jurgen Klopp plays down Sadio Mane spat

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp plays down the significance of his heated exchange with Sadio Mane at full time of the 1-1 draw with Chelsea at Anfield.

Mane was a surprise omission from the starting XI and was only introduced as an 89th-minute substitution, leaving him little time to restore Liverpool's lead as they were forced to settle for a share of the spoils.

The Senegal international was seen exchanging angry words with Klopp after the final whistle, but the German insisted that it was only a minor disagreement about positioning.

"I was shouting at him because he was in the centre, but no player is happy about that. You come on the pitch in three minutes and you feel like you already have 150 minutes in your legs. I wanted to sort it immediately," he told the club's official website.

"He was not happy and he said to me Mo wanted to come into the position, but Mo had already 90 minutes in his legs so it would have made more sense that Sadio is closer to the right wing and can start the game from this position.

"It's not a big thing; we could have done it in the dressing room and it would have been the same thing. Everything is sorted immediately and that's it."

Mane has made 11 appearances across all competitions for Liverpool this season, scoring four goals and creating three more.