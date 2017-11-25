Klopp not thinking of catching City

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists that it would be "crazy" to think about catching Manchester City following his side's 1-1 draw with Chelsea at Anfield.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has insisted that he is not focused on catching runaway Premier League leaders Manchester City at the top of the table.

The Reds lost more ground in their fading title challenge this afternoon as Willian's freak 85th-minute equaliser earned Chelsea a 1-1 draw with Liverpool, leading the Reds facing the prospect of finishing the weekend 14 points adrift of City.

However, Klopp believes that it is "crazy" for any of the chasing pack to be thinking about catching City right now, instead choosing to focus on his own side's form.

"In our situation, in all the other club's [situations], if we would really now think about Manchester City we would all be really crazy. 'How can we get Manchester City?' There is work, but we have to win games and if they still go on winning all their games, we can do whatever we want," he told the club's official website.

"It's really important in life you have your own targets and the right targets, then you can be a happy person – and a happy person can stay a confident person and a confident person can reach a lot. Today, I didn't think for a second after the game about Manchester City; what I really thought was that we should have won the game.

"Then we would have had three points more and we would have been even with Chelsea and that would have been nice. Our position is still OK, but we have to improve, we can do better but the boys did well and after a game like this, a performance like tonight should not be taken for granted because it is so difficult.

"A lot of things could have happened and boys did really well, so I am happy about that but I am not happy about the result."

Manchester City take on Huddersfield Town on Sunday looking to restore their eight-point lead at the top of the table.