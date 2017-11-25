Mignolet: 'Liverpool deserved to win'

Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet admits that it was a "bitter" blow to concede an "unlucky" equaliser late on in their 1-1 draw with Chelsea at Anfield.

The Premier League champions trailed courtesy of Mohamed Salah's 10th league goal of the season, but a freak strike from Willian earned them a share of the spoils as the Brazilian's cross floated over Mignolet and in.

Mignolet described the incident as "unlucky" and believes that his side have deserved to win both of their last two games, which have seen them squander leads against Sevilla and Chelsea to be left with only a point on both occasions.

"It's very bitter to concede in that way, at the very last stages of the game. I think we deserved to win the game so it's always difficult to take when you concede an unlucky goal like that," the Belgian told the club's official website.

"I think we did well, we had our chances. The first half, as you would expect, Chelsea were good on the counter and had a few [chances]. But we were in a good position and Mo scored second half, then we tried to defend our lead. Unfortunately, [they scored] at the end.

"I think we deserved twice to win the games and that didn't happen. We have to keep going, we've got loads of games to come and we'll recover and get ready for the next one.

"[Salah] is very important for us, not only with scoring goals and creating but also the way he defends and works hard for the team when we're not in possession. Let's hope he can continue in the same manner."

The defeat leaves Liverpool fifth in the table and still one point adrift of the Champions League places.