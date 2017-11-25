Nov 25, 2017 at 5.30pm UK at ​Anfield
Attendance: 53,225
Liverpool
1-1
Chelsea
Salah (65')
FT(HT: 0-0)
Willian (85')

Simon Mignolet: 'Liverpool deserved to beat Chelsea'

Mignolet: 'Liverpool deserved to win'
© SilverHub
Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet admits that it was a "bitter" blow to concede an "unlucky" equaliser late on in their 1-1 draw with Chelsea at Anfield.
By , Assistant Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, November 25, 2017 at 21:13 UK

Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet has admitted that it was a "bitter" blow to concede an 85th-minute equaliser during this evening's 1-1 draw with Chelsea at Anfield.

The Premier League champions trailed courtesy of Mohamed Salah's 10th league goal of the season, but a freak strike from Willian earned them a share of the spoils as the Brazilian's cross floated over Mignolet and in.

Mignolet described the incident as "unlucky" and believes that his side have deserved to win both of their last two games, which have seen them squander leads against Sevilla and Chelsea to be left with only a point on both occasions.

"It's very bitter to concede in that way, at the very last stages of the game. I think we deserved to win the game so it's always difficult to take when you concede an unlucky goal like that," the Belgian told the club's official website.

"I think we did well, we had our chances. The first half, as you would expect, Chelsea were good on the counter and had a few [chances]. But we were in a good position and Mo scored second half, then we tried to defend our lead. Unfortunately, [they scored] at the end.

"I think we deserved twice to win the games and that didn't happen. We have to keep going, we've got loads of games to come and we'll recover and get ready for the next one.

"[Salah] is very important for us, not only with scoring goals and creating but also the way he defends and works hard for the team when we're not in possession. Let's hope he can continue in the same manner."

The defeat leaves Liverpool fifth in the table and still one point adrift of the Champions League places.

Dishevelled Reds boss Jurgen Klopp watches on during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Chelsea on November 25, 2017
Read Next:
Klopp not thinking of catching City
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Simon Mignolet, Mohamed Salah, Willian, Football
Your Comments
More Chelsea News
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp reacts during his side's Premier League clash with Newcastle United at St James' Park on October 1, 2017
Live Commentary: Liverpool 1-1 Chelsea - as it happened
 Willian scores past Simon Mignolet during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Chelsea on November 25, 2017
Result: Willian earns Chelsea late draw at Anfield
 Georginio Wijnaldum celebrates getting the equaliser during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Chelsea on January 31, 2017
This weekend's biggest games in world football
Mignolet: 'Liverpool deserved to win'Klopp not thinking of catching CityChelsea 'eye Butland as Courtois replacement'Conte: 'Chelsea deserved to win'Jurgen Klopp bemoans Liverpool luck
Gary Cahill: 'Chelsea deserved draw'Henderson "disappointed" with drawTeam News: Lallana on Liverpool benchAtletico, Inter lead race for Pastore?Conte wants end to Courtois uncertainty
> Chelsea Homepage
More Liverpool News
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp reacts during his side's Premier League clash with Newcastle United at St James' Park on October 1, 2017
Live Commentary: Liverpool 1-1 Chelsea - as it happened
 Willian scores past Simon Mignolet during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Chelsea on November 25, 2017
Result: Willian earns Chelsea late draw at Anfield
 Emre Can in action during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Manchester United on October 14, 2017
Liverpool midfielder Emre Can agrees terms for Juventus switch?
Jurgen Klopp plays down Sadio Mane spatMignolet: 'Liverpool deserved to win'Klopp not thinking of catching CityConte: 'Chelsea deserved to win'Jurgen Klopp bemoans Liverpool luck
Gary Cahill: 'Chelsea deserved draw'Henderson "disappointed" with drawTeam News: Lallana on Liverpool benchAtletico, Inter lead race for Pastore?Conte heaps praise on Jurgen Klopp
> Liverpool Homepage



Live Football
Premier League
Championship
League One
League Two
National League
Premier League 2 - Div 1
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Ligue 1
Scottish Premiership
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
Segunda Division
2.Bundesliga
Serie B
Ligue 2
Australian A-League
Belgian Pro League
Greek Superleague
Eredivisie
Primeira Liga
Russian Premier League
Turkish Super Lig
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Manchester CityMan City1211104073334
2Manchester UnitedMan Utd139222862229
3Chelsea1382324111326
4Tottenham HotspurSpurs1373321101124
5Liverpool136522518723
6Arsenal127142216622
7Burnley12642129322
8Watford136342221121
9Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton134451314-116
10Huddersfield TownHuddersfield12435817-915
11Leicester CityLeicester133551719-214
12Bournemouth134271114-314
13Newcastle UnitedNewcastle134271117-614
14Southampton12345914-513
15Stoke CityStoke133461626-1013
16Everton123361224-1212
17West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom132561019-911
18West Ham UnitedWest Ham132471226-1410
19Swansea CitySwansea13238715-89
20Crystal Palace13229825-178
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 