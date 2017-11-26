Inter cool Mustafi interest until summer?

New Transfer Talk header

Report: Inter Milan to cool Shkodran Mustafi interest until end of season

Inter Milan reportedly decide to put plans for a bid for Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi on hold until the end of the season.
Sunday, November 26, 2017

Inter Milan have decided to put plans for a bid for Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi on hold until the end of the season, according to reports.

The Germany international, who has recently made his comeback from injury, is believed to be a long-time target for the Serie A giants.

However, Mustafi's impressive display in the 2-0 North London derby win over Tottenham Hotspur, in which he scored the opening goal, has led the Nerazzurri to believe that the centre-back will be given an extended first-team run.

As a result, The Mirror claims that Inter will now hold back on plans to make a move for the 25-year-old until the summer as a January move would likely be turned down.

Mustafi, who joined Arsenal last year from Valencia for £35m, has featured in six Premier League games this season and once in the Europa League.

