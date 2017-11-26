Dortmund to offload Aubameyang in January?

New Transfer Talk header

Report: Borussia Dortmund to offload Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in January

Borussia Dortmund are looking to sell striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in January for £54m following a number of disciplinary issues, according to reports.
Borussia Dortmund have decided to sell striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in January following a number of disciplinary issues, according to reports.

The Gabon international is believed to have turned up late for training earlier in November, the second such infraction in the space of the year.

As a result, Aubameyang was handed a fine and suspension that saw him miss Dortmund's Bundesliga match away at Stuttgart on November 17, a 2-1 defeat for Peter Bosz's side.

The 28-year-old protested his innocence and revealed that the ban left him baffled, while Dortmund officials refused to comment on the nature of the suspension.

According to German publication Bild, a disillusioned Aubameyang is eager to depart the Westfalenstation and the club have named a price tag of £54m for the forward.

Aubameyang has scored 17 goals in 19 appearances this season for the Schwarzgelben.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in action during the Champions League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Borussia Dortmund on September 13, 2017
