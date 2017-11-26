Dortmund to offload Aubameyang in January?

Borussia Dortmund are looking to sell striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in January for £54m following a number of disciplinary issues, according to reports.

The Gabon international is believed to have turned up late for training earlier in November, the second such infraction in the space of the year.

As a result, Aubameyang was handed a fine and suspension that saw him miss Dortmund's Bundesliga match away at Stuttgart on November 17, a 2-1 defeat for Peter Bosz's side.

The 28-year-old protested his innocence and revealed that the ban left him baffled, while Dortmund officials refused to comment on the nature of the suspension.

According to German publication Bild, a disillusioned Aubameyang is eager to depart the Westfalenstation and the club have named a price tag of £54m for the forward.

Aubameyang has scored 17 goals in 19 appearances this season for the Schwarzgelben.