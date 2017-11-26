Newcastle to enquire about Shaw loan move?

Newcastle United are reportedly eager to make a loan move for out-of-favour Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw in January.

The 22-year-old has been plagued by injuries since his £30m switch from Southampton three years ago and has struggled to establish himself in the first team this season.

In addition, Shaw has found himself on the receiving end of criticism from Red Devils manager Jose Mourinho, who has publicly questioned the left-back's attitude and commitment.

According to The Mirror, Newcastle boss Rafael Benitez is a keen admirer of the England international and is hoping to strike a loan deal in January.

The report goes on to suggest that Mourinho is open to offloading Shaw to another Premier League team, while the player himself is eager to make a late push for the England World Cup squad.

Shaw is also believed to be on the radar of Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton.