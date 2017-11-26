Man United 'begin talks for Cingolani'

New Transfer Talk header

Man United 'begin talks for Argentinian starlet Luciano Cingolani'

A report claims that young Argentinian striker Luciano Cingolani is wanted by Manchester United, who are prepared to remain patient in their transfer pursuit.
Newell's Old Boys starlet Luciano Cingolani is reportedly at the centre of transfer talks with Manchester United over a move to Old Trafford.

The young striker is said to have been targeted by the Red Devils' sporting director Martin Mackey, who has already made contact with the South American club.

According to Rosario 3, Newell's are yet to decide whether to offload Cingolani, but the Premier League giants could sweeten the deal by allowing him to remain in place for the time being.

United are said to be prepared to bide their time until the timing is right, although other clubs could soon pounce for the Argentinian ace.

Newell's famously had Lionel Messi on their books as a youngster, with the Barcelona forward recently reiterating that he intends to return to the Rosario-based club one day.

