World Cup 2014 section header

World Cup

Panama declares national holiday after World Cup qualification

The president of Panama declares Wednesday a national holiday, after the country qualified for the World Cup for the first time ever.
By
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, October 11, 2017 at 17:44 UK

The president of Panama has declared today a national holiday after their national football team qualified for the World Cup for the first time in its history.

Qualification to the tournament, which starts next June, was secured after Panama beat Costa Rica by a scoreline of 2-1 on Tuesday evening.

President Juan Carlos Varela said on Twitter: "The voice of the people has been heard... Tomorrow will be a national holiday."

The president said that school classes would be cancelled, as well as public and private workers taking the day off; Varela later tweeted with a picture: "Degree signed, you deserve it."

Panama's first attempt at World Cup qualification was for the 1978 competition and the team have never been successful until now.

Germany's defender and captain Philipp Lahm (front-R) holds up the World Cup trophy as he celebrates on with his teammates after winning the 2014 FIFA World Cup final on July 13, 2014
Read Next:
World Cup 2018: Who has qualified?
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Juan Carlos Varela, Football
Your Comments
More Panama News
Sports Mole logo
Panama declares national holiday after World Cup qualification
 Germany's defender and captain Philipp Lahm (front-R) holds up the World Cup trophy as he celebrates on with his teammates after winning the 2014 FIFA World Cup final on July 13, 2014
World Cup 2018: Who has qualified for Russia?
 Sports Mole logo
Panama midfielder Amilcar Henriquez shot and killed
Result: USA lose third-place playoff on penaltiesResult: Mexico reach final with controversial winLive Commentary: Panama 1-2 Mexico (AET) - as it happenedResult: Panama win shootout to reach semisResult: USA hit back to hold Panama
Result: Andy Najar spares Honduras blushesLive Commentary: Honduras 1-1 Panama - as it happenedResult: Panama draw with Haiti in Gold Cup openerNeymar calls for patienceScolari praises Neymar
> Panama Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Manchester CityMan City76102222019
2Manchester UnitedMan Utd76102121919
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs7421145914
4Chelsea7412126613
5Arsenal7412118313
6Burnley733175212
7Liverpool73311312112
8Watford73311112-112
9Newcastle UnitedNewcastle731376110
10West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom723268-29
11Huddersfield TownHuddersfield723257-29
12Southampton722357-28
13Stoke CityStoke7223711-48
14Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton721459-47
15West Ham UnitedWest Ham7214713-67
16Everton7214412-87
17Leicester CityLeicester7124912-35
18Swansea CitySwansea712438-55
19Bournemouth7115411-74
20Crystal Palace7007017-170
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 