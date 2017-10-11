World Cup 2014 section header

World Cup

Best XI: Players to have missed out on World Cup qualification

Best XI: Players to miss World Cup
© SilverHub
Sports Mole selects the best XI of players who have failed to qualify for next summer's World Cup, including Alexis Sanchez, Gareth Bale and two Ballon d'Or nominees.
By , Assistant Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, October 11, 2017 at 17:40 UK

The World Cup is the pinnacle of a player's career, with the greatest nations on the planet doing battle for the biggest prize in the game.

However, while many individuals may have scaled the heights of the club game, it is often a different story at international level and Russia 2018 will be without some of the biggest names in world football.

The two headline acts - Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo - only just scraped through with last-day wins for Argentina and Portugal respectively, but there are plenty of other superstars who will spend next summer in front of their TVs rather than playing in Russia.

More still could follow them, with the likes of Gianluigi Buffon, Giorgio Chiellini, Leonardo Bonucci, Luka Modric, Ivan Rakitic, Ivan Perisic, Christian Eriksen, Mario Mandzukic and Sadio Mane still uncertain of their place in the tournament - four of whom were included in the recent 30-man shortlist for the 2017 Ballon d'Or.

Three players in contention for that award have already seen their dreams dashed, while plenty more top-quality players, including the likes of Claudio Bravo, Miralem Pjanic, Edin Dzeko, Marek Hamsik, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Arda Turan, Christian Pulisic, Aaron Ramsey and Georginio Wijnaldum don't even make the cut in this team.

Here, in a 4-2-3-1 formation, Sports Mole selects a best XI of players who will spend the 2018 World Cup at home.


GK: Jan Oblak (Slovenia)

Jan Oblak in action for Slovenia during a World Cup qualifier with England© Offside

What better way to start than with a Ballon d'Or-nominated goalkeeper? Jan Oblak has established himself as one of the best shot-stoppers in world football under Diego Simeone at Atletico Madrid, but for Slovenia there was no joy as his side finished fourth in Group F.

An Oblak mistake in their penultimate match against England at Wembley ended any slim hopes they have of making it into the top two, eventually finishing behind the Three Lions, Slovakia and Scotland.

Slovenia conceded just seven goals from their 10 matches, but it was their lack of threat at the other end of the field, where they scored just 12 times, that was ultimately their undoing.


RB: Antonio Valencia (Ecuador)

Antonio Valencia celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Middlesbrough and Manchester United on March 19, 2017© SilverHub

Now an established right-back at club level, Antonio Valencia still regularly plays in a more attacking role while on international duty for Ecuador, where he is the star man.

Ecuador reached three of the previous four tournaments, but a run of four consecutive defeats at the end of the South American qualifying campaign ended their chances this time around, finishing eighth in the standings.

The final-day defeat to Argentina - which Valencia missed - ensured that Messi and co would be at the World Cup, but Ecuador's own chances had been ended by that stage.


CB: Virgil van Dijk (Netherlands)

Virgil van Dijk warms up prior to the Premier League game between Crystal Palace and Southampton on September 16, 2017© SilverHub

It hasn't been the best year for Virgil van Dijk, who was sidelined for the majority of the second half of last season through injury, missed out on a dream move to Liverpool in the summer and then saw his Netherlands side fail to qualify for the World Cup this week.

The Dutch went into the final day with the slimmest chance of qualifying, but they needed to beat Sweden by seven goals and, while they did pick up the victory to end the campaign level on points with the Swedes, their winning margin saw them miss out on goal difference.

Four wins from their final five qualifiers kept the hope alive for Netherlands, but the damage had been done by that stage and Van Dijk and co were left to contemplate a second consecutive major tournament on which they will miss out.


CB: Ashley Williams (Wales)

Wales defender Ashley Williams in action during his side's World Cup qualifier with Serbia on November 12, 2016© SilverHub

While Gareth Bale will always be the star of the show for Wales, their run to the Euro 2016 semi-finals was built on an incredible team spirit which was led by captain Ashley Williams.

The Everton centre-back led his country out once again in their crucial Group D match against Republic of Ireland on the final day knowing that only victory would guarantee them a place in at least the playoffs due to the complicated nature of the permutations.

However, Williams himself was involved in a defensive error which allowed James McClean to score the only goal of the game in Cardiff, leaving Wales still waiting for their first World Cup appearance since 1958.


LB: Daley Blind (Netherlands)

Daley Blind has a crouch during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Stoke City on October 2, 2016© SilverHub

It was a particularly strange qualifying campaign for Daley Blind, who saw his own father sacked as Netherlands manager following a 2-0 defeat to Bulgaria in March which left his side's hopes hanging by a thread.

Dick Advocaat came in and steadied the ship with 12 points from the last 15 on offer, but it wasn't enough after only two wins from their first five qualifiers as Holland fell short on goal difference.

Blind showcased his versatility by switching into midfield for the final-day clash with Sweden, which Netherlands could only win by two when they needed an unlikely seven-goal margin.


CM: Arturo Vidal (Chile)

Bayern Munich's Chilean midfielder Arturo Vidal waves prior to the German first division Bundesliga football match FC Bayern Munich vs Hamburger SV at the Allianz Arena in Munich, southern Germany, on August 14, 2015© Getty Images

Suspended for the final-day clash with Brazil, Arturo Vidal was helpless as events conspired to see his Chile side miss out on a place at the World Cup for the first time since 2006.

La Roja went into the final matchday sitting third in the South American standings, but victory for Argentina, a draw between Peru and Colombia and their 3-0 defeat at the hands of Brazil saw them drop three places to finish in sixth - one spot below the playoff place.

Ultimately the Copa America champions paid the price for losing three of their final four qualifiers, ensuring that a team crowned South America's best in both 2015 and 2016 will not be representing the continent in Russia.


CM: Naby Keita (Guinea)

RB Leipzig midfielder Naby Keita in action during the Emirates Cup match with Sevilla in July 2017© Offside

Guinea are by no means in the same category of the likes of Netherlands and Chile, but with Naby Keita in their ranks they would have hoped to have put up a better fight for World Cup qualification.

The RB Leipzig and future Liverpool midfielder did help his country to the final stage of African qualifying, but in Group A of the third round they have so far only managed three points from five matches.

The African section still has one round of matches to go in November, but Guinea are 10 points behind group leaders Tunisia and can no longer qualify for next summer's tournament.


RW: Arjen Robben (Netherlands)

Netherlands' midfielder Arjen Robben (L) celebrates with Netherlands' midfielder Daley Blind (R) after scoring Netherlands' second goal during the international friendly football match between Wales and Netherlands at Cardiff City Stadium in south Wales o© Getty Images

Holland's failure to qualify for a second major tournament in a row - the first time that has happened since the 1980s - ultimately brought an end to Arjen Robben's international career too, with the winger announcing his retirement shortly after the final whistle of the win over Sweden.

The memory of missing out on the tournament just four years after finishing third in Brazil will be painful, but Robben could at least go out on a relatively high note with two goals in his international swansong - including a stunning second.

Despite Robben's best efforts, though, Netherlands could not get the seven goals they unrealistically needed against Sweden, and the 33-year-old retired having scored 37 times in 96 appearances for his country, helping them to the World Cup final in 2010 in addition to that third-place finish four years later.


CAM: Alexis Sanchez (Chile)

Alexi Sanchez during a Chile training session on March 22, 2016© AFP

At least Alexis Sanchez will have plenty of time to consider his future next summer. The soon-to-be-out-of-contract Arsenal attacker did his best to get Chile to the World Cup, scoring seven goals to trail only Edinson Cavani in the South American qualifying top-scorers list, but ultimately La Roja fell short.

A three-goal margin of defeat to Brazil in Sao Paulo proved costly as other results also went against Chile, just days after Sanchez had kept them in the qualification driving seat with a late winner against Ecuador.

Chile dropped three places on the final day, missing out on a playoff spot due to goal difference as the Copa America champions found themselves contemplating a quiet summer just months after reaching the Confederations Cup final.


LW: Gareth Bale (Wales)

Gareth Bale in action during the World Cup qualifier between Wales and Austria on September 2, 2017© SilverHub

How different might things have been had Wales been able to call upon Gareth Bale at the most crucial time of their qualifying campaign? The Real Madrid winger missed the last two games with a calf injury, and was helpless when watching from the sidelines as they missed out on a playoff spot.

Wales managed without their talisman when picking up a vital win in Georgia, but defeat at home to the Republic of Ireland allowed their Celtic rivals to leapfrog them into the Group D playoff spot in a must-win encounter for both sides.

The Euro 2016 semi-finalists must now wait another four years in their bid to reach a first World Cup since 1958, by which time Bale will be 32 years of age.


CF: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Gabon)

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in action during the Champions League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Borussia Dortmund on September 13, 2017© Offside

Take your pick between Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang or Edin Dzeko - neither of the Ballon d'Or nominees will be gracing the World Cup next summer.

Aubameyang's Gabon side made it all the way to the third qualifying round in the African section, but with one game remaining there is an insurmountable four-point gap separating them from Group C leaders Morocco.

Gabon needed penalties to get past Mozambique in the second round, and it didn't help that their star man failed to score a single goal from his four appearances during the qualifying campaign.

Netherlands' forward Arjen Robben celebrates after scoring during a Group B football match between Spain and the Netherlands at the Fonte Nova Arena in Salvador during the 2014 FIFA World Cup on June 13, 2014
Read Next:
Robben announces international retirement
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Gianluigi Buffon, Giorgio Chiellini, Leonardo Bonucci, Luka Modric, Christian Eriksen, Mario Mandzukic, Jan Oblak, Diego Simeone, Antonio Valencia, Virgil van Dijk, Ashley Williams, Gareth Bale, James McClean, Daley Blind, Dick Advocaat, Arturo Vidal, Arda Turan, Christian Pulisic, Naby Keita, Arjen Robben, Alexis Sanchez, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Ivan Rakitic, Ivan Perisic, Sadio Mane, Claudio Bravo, Miralem Pjanic, Edin Dzeko, Marek Hamsik, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Aaron Ramsey, Georginio Wijnaldum, Edinson Cavani, Football
Your Comments
More Slovenia News
Gareth Bale in action during the World Cup qualifier between Wales and Austria on September 2, 2017
Best XI: Players to have missed out on World Cup qualification
 Scotland goalkeeper Craig Gordon in action during his side's World Cup qualifier with England at Wembley on November 11, 2016
Result: Scotland miss out on World Cup playoffs after draw in Slovenia
 Interim England manager Gareth Southgate on the touchline during his side's World Cup qualifier against Scotland at Wembley on November 11, 2016
Result: England book spot at 2018 World Cup
Team News: Sterling features in England starting XILive Commentary: England 1-0 Slovenia - as it happenedReport: Ox to start against SloveniaTube strike off ahead of England matchPreview: England vs. Slovenia
Strachan 'very proud' of Slovenia winResult: Chris Martin keeps Scotland hopes aliveLive Commentary: Scotland 1-0 Slovenia - as it happenedTrio withdraw from Scotland squadJoe Hart: "We dominated the game"
> Slovenia Homepage
More Ecuador News
Gareth Bale in action during the World Cup qualifier between Wales and Austria on September 2, 2017
Best XI: Players to have missed out on World Cup qualification
 Argentina's forward and captain Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring his team's second goal during the Group F football match between Argentina and Bosnia Hercegovina at the Maracana Stadium in Rio De Janeiro during the 2014 FIFA World Cup on June 15, 20
Result: Lionel Messi scores hat-trick to drag Argentina into World Cup finals
 Ecuador's forward Enner Valencia celebrates after scoring against Mexico during their 2015 Copa America football championship match, in Rancagua, Chile, on June 19, 2015
Enner Valencia 'fakes injury to flee police over unpaid child maintenance'
Result: Bolanos, Valencia on target for EcuadorLive Commentary: Mexico 1-2 Ecuador - as it happenedPreview: Mexico vs. EcuadorResult: Ecuador fall to shock Bolivia defeatLive Commentary: Ecuador 2-3 Bolivia - as it happened
Preview: Ecuador vs. BoliviaResult: Chile earn win in Copa America openerHalf-Time Report: Ecuador holding Chile in Copa America openerLive Commentary: Chile 2-0 Ecuador - as it happenedCopa America - Group A preview
> Ecuador Homepage
More Netherlands News
Gareth Bale in action during the World Cup qualifier between Wales and Austria on September 2, 2017
Best XI: Players to have missed out on World Cup qualification
 Netherlands' midfielder Arjen Robben (L) celebrates with Netherlands' midfielder Daley Blind (R) after scoring Netherlands' second goal during the international friendly football match between Wales and Netherlands at Cardiff City Stadium in south Wales o
Arjen Robben: 'Better times coming for Netherlands'
 Ronald Koeman shouts orders during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Everton on September 17, 2017
Ronald Koeman 'backed to take charge of Netherlands for Euro 2020'
Robben announces international retirementResult: Dutch fall short in Sweden winTeam News: Two changes for Netherlands against SwedenLive Commentary: Netherlands 2-0 Sweden - as it happenedRobben: 'Netherlands have no chance'
Result: Robben keeps Netherlands hopes aliveVan Dijk called up to Netherlands squadVan Persie: 'My career isn't under threat'England 'plan Brazil, Germany friendlies'Result: Lemar brace helps France thrash Netherlands
> Netherlands Homepage
More Wales News
Gareth Bale in action during the World Cup qualifier between Wales and Austria on September 2, 2017
Best XI: Players to have missed out on World Cup qualification
 Wales manager Chris Coleman on the touchline during his side's World Cup qualifier with Serbia on November 12, 2016
Osian Roberts: 'Chris Coleman will make up his own mind on Wales future'
 Eric Dier celebrates with teammates after scoring during the World Cup qualifier between England and Slovakia on September 4, 2017
England in top tier of new UEFA Nations League
Bale 'urges Coleman to stay on'Coleman undecided on Wales futureColeman: "It will hurt for a bit"O'Neill proud of "magnificent" IrelandHartson: 'Wales extremely down'
Result: Ireland reach playoffs at Wales' expenseLive Commentary: Wales 0-1 Republic of Ireland - as it happenedTeam News: Hal Robson-Kanu handed start for WalesShane Long ruled out of Wales qualifierLedley warns Woodburn "to be patient"
> Wales Homepage
More Chile News
Manchester City goalkeeper Claudio Bravo training on October 18, 2016 ahead of their match with Barcelona
Carla Pardo accuses some Chile players of unprofessionalism and drunkenness
 Gareth Bale in action during the World Cup qualifier between Wales and Austria on September 2, 2017
Best XI: Players to have missed out on World Cup qualification
 Arturo Vidal celebrates scoring during the Champions League quarter-final between Bayern Munich and Benfica on April 5, 2016
Chile midfielder Arturo Vidal retires from international football
Result: Chile miss out on World Cup qualificationLive Commentary: Brazil 3-0 Chile - as it happenedChile fans to protest Sanchez's girlfriendSanchez "tired" of unreasonable criticismSanchez trains following injury scare
Alexis Sanchez suffers injury scare?Former coach: 'Sanchez is looking fat'Vidal: Sanchez rumours were "all made up"Chile boss: 'Sanchez is very happy'Chilean FA: 'Sanchez has not asked to leave'
> Chile Homepage
More Gabon News
Gareth Bale in action during the World Cup qualifier between Wales and Austria on September 2, 2017
Best XI: Players to have missed out on World Cup qualification
 Riyad Mahrez of Leicester City during the Pre Season Friendlly match between Lincoln City and Leicester City at Sincil Bank Stadium on July 21, 2015
Riyad Mahrez named African Footballer of the Year
 Lorient's Gabonese midfielder Didier Ndong runs with the ball during the friendly football match between Nantes (FCN) and Lorient (FCL) on July 22, 2015 at the Moreau-Desfarges stadium in La Baule-Escoublac, western France.
Gabon send Didier Ndong back to Sunderland after failure to turn up for training
Three PL stars on African Footballer of the Year shortlistMario Lemina chooses Gabon over FranceGabon to host Africa Cup of NationsResult: Hosts Equatorial Guinea scrape throughLive Commentary: Gabon 0-2 Equatorial Guinea - as it happened
Result: Congo shock Gabon with winLive Commentary: Gabon 0-1 Congo - as it happenedAubameyang keen to emulate Eto'o, DrogbaLive Commentary: Burkina Faso vs. Gabon - as it happenedResult: Gabon win opener for the first time
> Gabon Homepage
More Guinea News
Gareth Bale in action during the World Cup qualifier between Wales and Austria on September 2, 2017
Best XI: Players to have missed out on World Cup qualification
 Ghana's forward Asamoah Gyan celebrates with teammate Kwesi Appiah after scoring a goal during the 2015 African Cup of Nations group C football match between Ghana and Algeria in Mongomo on January 23, 2015
Result: Ghana cruise past Guinea to reach last four
 Ghana's forward Asamoah Gyan celebrates with teammate Kwesi Appiah after scoring a goal during the 2015 African Cup of Nations group C football match between Ghana and Algeria in Mongomo on January 23, 2015
Live Commentary: Ghana 3-0 Guinea - as it happened
Guinea advance to AFCON quartersMali, Guinea managers slam 'unfair' AFCON systemResult: Guinea, Mali to draw lotsLive Commentary: Guinea 1-1 Mali - as it happenedResult: Cameroon, Guinea play out draw
Live Commentary: Cameroon 1-1 Guinea - as it happenedGervinho banned for two AFCON matchesResult: Ivory Coast share spoils with GuineaLive Commentary: Ivory Coast 1-1 Guinea - as it happenedWolves eye Sylla move?
> Guinea Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Manchester CityMan City76102222019
2Manchester UnitedMan Utd76102121919
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs7421145914
4Chelsea7412126613
5Arsenal7412118313
6Burnley733175212
7Liverpool73311312112
8Watford73311112-112
9Newcastle UnitedNewcastle731376110
10West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom723268-29
11Huddersfield TownHuddersfield723257-29
12Southampton722357-28
13Stoke CityStoke7223711-48
14Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton721459-47
15West Ham UnitedWest Ham7214713-67
16Everton7214412-87
17Leicester CityLeicester7124912-35
18Swansea CitySwansea712438-55
19Bournemouth7115411-74
20Crystal Palace7007017-170
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 