Preview:Slovenia vs Kosovo - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Saturday's World Cup Qualifying - Europe clash between Slovenia and Kosovo, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Slovenia will welcome Kosovo to the Stozice Stadium on Saturday evening for their Group B clash in the UEFA qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Both nations still have everything to play for, as the home side look to reignite their hopes and the visitors push to extend their remarkable run.

Match preview

Ranked 51st in the world, Slovenia are fighting an uphill battle to keep their World Cup hopes alive.

Matjaz Kek’s side have gone three games without a win or even a goal, following a 3-0 loss to Switzerland and goalless draws against both Kosovo and Sweden.

Their only bright moment in the qualifiers came on opening day when they played out a 2-2 draw with Sweden, courtesy of a last-minute equaliser from Zan Vipotnik.

Since then, a lack of creativity and finishing quality has left them frustrated, scoring just twice in four matches and collecting only three points.

Generally, it has been a difficult time for Slovenia, who have managed only three competitive victories since the start of 2024 - two of them against Kazakhstan.

That underwhelming record has put them in a precarious position, with little margin for error heading into this encounter.

With no wins so far and sitting fifth in the group, Saturday’s match feels like a must-win if they are to keep their World Cup ambitions alive.

Kosovo, meanwhile, are enjoying one of the best qualification runs in their history, keeping alive their dream of a first World Cup appearance.

Franco Foda’s side have collected seven points from four matches - two wins, one draw, and one defeat - putting them second in the group, three points behind leaders Switzerland.

After opening their campaign with a heavy 4-0 loss to Switzerland, the Dardanians responded impressively - beating Sweden in their next outing, holding Slovenia to a goalless draw, and then defeating Sweden again 1-0 in the return fixture to strengthen their playoff hopes.

Now ranked 84th in the world - a remarkable rise from 177th just eight years ago - Kosovo are dreaming of a first-ever World Cup appearance.

They are unbeaten in eight of their last nine matches across all competitions, winning seven, and arrive in Ljubljana full of confidence.

While overhauling Switzerland for the top spot may prove difficult, Kosovo could realistically secure a playoff berth if they maintain their current form.

With the first leg between these two sides ending goalless, both teams will be desperate to claim maximum points this time around.

Group winners will qualify directly for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, while runners-up will advance to the UEFA playoff competition.

Slovenia World Cup Qualifying - Europe form:

DLDD

Slovenia form (all competitions):

WWDLDD

Kosovo World Cup Qualifying - Europe form:

LWDW

Kosovo form (all competitions):

WWLWDW

Team News

Slovenia captain Jan Oblak is expected to start between the posts, with Jaka Bijol, Vanja Drkusic, David Brekalo, and Erik Janza forming the defensive line.

Manchester United forward Benjamin Sesko has been ruled out due to injury, dealing a major blow to Kek’s attack.

As a result, Danijel Sturm and Zan Vipotnik are likely to lead the line, supported by Timi Max Elsnik and Adam Gnezda Cerin in midfield.

For Kosovo, Fisnik Asllani - the hero in their recent win over Sweden - retains his place in the squad and could partner the experienced Vedat Muriqi in attack.

Leon Avdullahu and Dion Gallapeni also return to the fold, while Albion Rrahmani is expected to start from the bench as an impact option.

Foda’s men will aim for another disciplined and efficient performance as they push for a historic qualification.

Slovenia possible starting lineup:

Oblak; Brekalo, Bijol, Drkusic, Janza; Karnicnik, Gnezda Cerin, Elsnik, Horvat; Vipotnik, Sturm

Kosovo possible starting lineup:

Muric; Gallapeni, Hajdari, Hajrizi, Krasniqi; Muslija, Avdullahu, Hodza, Vojvoda; Muriqi, Asllani

We say: Slovenia 1-2 Kosovo

Slovenia’s struggles in front of goal have become a major concern, and facing a confident Kosovo side in fine form could spell further frustration.

The visitors have been far more efficient and disciplined in recent months, and with Muriqi leading the line, they look capable of edging a narrow 2-1 victory in Ljubljana.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



Aishat Akanni Written by

No Data Analysis info

Previews by email