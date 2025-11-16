[monks data]
Kosovo national football team
World Cup Qualifying - Europe | Group Stage
Nov 18, 2025 at 7.45pm UK
 
Switzerland national football team

KosovoKosovo
vs.
SwitzerlandSwitzerland

By
© Bildbyran / Imago
Sports Mole previews Tuesday's World Cup Qualifying - Europe clash between Kosovo and Switzerland, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Kosovo and Switzerland, both guaranteed to place in the top two of Group B, will come face-to-face on Tuesday night in the final qualifying group stage encounter for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The hosts currently trail the visitors by three points and 11 goal difference, meaning Franco Foda's side must win by at least six goals if they are to steal top spot. 


Match preview

Kosovo went into Group B of 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers as the perceived weakest team in the group, drawn alongside Switzerland, Sweden and Slovenia. 

Foda's side have, however, demonstrated their quality in their first five qualifying fixtures, winning three, drawing one and losing just one, guaranteeing themselves at least a place in the playoffs with one game remaining. 

As a result of Slovenia and Sweden's underwhelming campaign, Kosovo sit seven points clear in second place, while they trail leaders Switzerland by three points heading into their final day meeting with the Swiss on Tuesday. 

However, Kosovo only have a +1 goal difference compared to Switzerland's +12, meaning Tuesday's hosts must record a victory of at least a six goal margin if they are to snatch first place in Group B and secure automatic qualification to their first-ever World Cup tournament. 

Murat Yakin head coach of Switzerland

Given Switzerland's dominance during the qualifying campaign, a Kosovo victory by that margin certainly seems unlikely, especially as Murat Yakin's men won 4-0 in the reverse meeting against Kosovo on matchday one in Group B. 

That victory marked the first in a three-game winning streak for Switzerland at the beginning of the Group B campaign, eventually dropping points in a 0-0 draw with Slovenia on matchday four. 

Switzerland swiftly bounced back with a 4-1 victory over Sweden last weekend, with Benjamin Nygren's 33rd-minute goal marking the first that Yakin's side have conceded during their qualifying fixtures. 

While World Cup qualification is all but secured as long as Switzerland avoid a defeat by at least six goals, Yakin will be looking for his side to end the group on a high with another victory and remain undefeated during their qualifying matches. 

Kosovo World Cup Qualifying - Europe form:

W W D W L

Kosovo form (all competitions):

W W D W L W

Switzerland World Cup Qualifying - Europe form:

W D W W W

Switzerland form (all competitions):

W D W W W W


Team News

Switzerland midfielder Granit Xhaka pictured on September 5, 2024

Following their 2-0 win over Slovenia last time out, Kosovo could line up with a similar side against Switzerland on Tuesday, including Fisnik Asllani leading the line. 

Asllani, who scored in that game, is expected to be joined by Vedat Muriqi and Florent Muslija in attack, with Mergim Vojvoda and Dion Gallapeni featuring from wide positions.

As for Switzerland, Yakin has been rather consistent with his team selections throughout the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign, and another similar side is expected on Tuesday. 

Breel Embolo's goal against Sweden took his tally to four goals during World Cup qualifying, and the striker is expected to lead an attack of Dan Ndoye, Fabian Rieder and Ruben Vargas. 

Further back, captain Granit Xhaka should continue his partnership with Michel Aebischer in the middle of the park, while Nico Elvedi and Manuel Akanji are likely to start in central defence.

Kosovo possible starting lineup:

Saipi; Dellova, Rrahmani, Hajdari; Vojvoda, Rexhbecaj, Avdullahu, Gallapeni; Muriqi, Muslija; Asllani

Switzerland possible starting lineup:

Kobel; Widmer, Elvedi, Akanji, Rodriguez; Aebischer, Xhaka; Vargas, Rieder, Ndoye; Embolo


SM words green background

We say: Kosovo 0-3 Switzerland

 

Switzerland have been the dominant force in Group B of 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying, and given their 4-0 win in the reverse fixture, we expect another comfortable win for the away side in this one.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



 

Ellis Stevens
