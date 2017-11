Team News: Schindler in for Huddersfield against City

© SilverHub

Huddersfield Town centre-back Christopher Schindler returns from suspension as his side face Manchester City at the John Smith's Stadium.

Huddersfield Town centre-back Christopher Schindler returns from suspension as his side face Manchester City at the John Smith's Stadium. Huddersfield Town: Lossl; Smith, Malone, Schindler, Zanka; Hogg, Mooy, Van La Parra, Williams, Ince; Depoitre

Subs: Green, Kachunga, Cranie, Lowe, Quaner, Mounie, Hadergjonaj Manchester City: Ederson; Walker, Otamendi, Kompany, Delph; Fernandinho, De Bruyne, Silva; Sterling, Sane, Aguero

Subs: Bravo, Danilo, Zinchenko, Jesus, Bernardo, Mangala, Gundogan

Read Next:

Wagner excited ahead of Man City test

>

Enter your email address to subscribe to Sports Mole's free daily transfer newsletter! Sent twice a day during the transfer window.

You May Like

Recomended from Sports Mole