Wagner excited ahead of Man City test

Huddersfield Town head coach David Wagner describes his side's Premier League clash with Manchester City as an "enjoyable challenge".

Huddersfield Town head coach David Wagner has acknowledged that his side may have to "try everything" in order to gain a result against Manchester City.

On Sunday afternoon, the Terriers host a City side who hold an eight-point lead in the Premier League table and who are yet to suffer defeat in any competition this season.

Huddersfield held City to a goalless draw in the FA Cup in February, but Wagner has insisted that it is difficult to compare the two games due to City's progression.

The 46-year-old told reporters: "We are aware what is in front of us and we will create an atmosphere where hopefully we can be successful. We will try everything."

"I don't think Man City this season to Man City last season are comparable. It's a big challenge but an enjoyable one."

Huddersfield go into the game having succumbed to a 4-0 defeat at Bournemouth last weekend.