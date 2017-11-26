Wagner excited ahead of Man City test

Nov 26, 2017 at 4pm UK at ​John Smith's Stadium
HuddersfieldHuddersfield Town
vs.
Man CityManchester City
 

Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner excited ahead of Manchester City test

Huddersfield Town head coach David Wagner describes his side's Premier League clash with Manchester City as an "enjoyable challenge".
Last Updated: Friday, November 24, 2017 at 16:52 UK

Huddersfield Town head coach David Wagner has acknowledged that his side may have to "try everything" in order to gain a result against Manchester City.

On Sunday afternoon, the Terriers host a City side who hold an eight-point lead in the Premier League table and who are yet to suffer defeat in any competition this season.

Huddersfield held City to a goalless draw in the FA Cup in February, but Wagner has insisted that it is difficult to compare the two games due to City's progression.

The 46-year-old told reporters: "We are aware what is in front of us and we will create an atmosphere where hopefully we can be successful. We will try everything."

"I don't think Man City this season to Man City last season are comparable. It's a big challenge but an enjoyable one."

Huddersfield go into the game having succumbed to a 4-0 defeat at Bournemouth last weekend.

Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Manchester CityMan City1211104073334
2Manchester UnitedMan Utd128222762126
3Chelsea1281323101325
4Tottenham HotspurSpurs127232091123
5Liverpool126422417722
6Arsenal127142216622
7Burnley12642129322
8Watford125341921-218
9Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton124441313016
10Huddersfield TownHuddersfield12435817-915
11Newcastle UnitedNewcastle124261114-314
12Leicester CityLeicester123451618-213
13Bournemouth124171114-313
14Southampton12345914-513
15Stoke CityStoke123451524-913
16Everton123361224-1212
17West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom12246918-910
18West Ham UnitedWest Ham122371125-149
19Swansea CitySwansea12228715-88
20Crystal Palace12129624-185
