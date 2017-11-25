Guardiola: 'Aguero, Jesus will play together'

Man City boss Pep Guardiola reveals that Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus will play together during Benjamin Mendy's absence through injury, despite suggesting otherwise.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has insisted that Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus can - and will - play together despite suggesting otherwise earlier this week.

Guardiola said on Monday that Benjamin Mendy's absence through injury had forced him to choose either Aguero or Jesus to lead the line on their own, despite the pair having forged a fruitful partnership when they have started alongside each other previously.

However, Guardiola has now appeared to contradict himself, warning that the South American duo are capable of playing together even in the absence of Mendy.

"They are going to play together as well, with Mendy or without Mendy. Until now I have decided to play in that way but I want to see how they compete with each other. They know they have to play good. If not they have another guy with the same level and good quality will play," he told reporters.

"But they are going to play many games without Benjamin. They can play together. They have an amazing relationship. It is not easy to find two strikers who are close together. Sergio is more experienced and is a nice guy, a really nice guy, and Gabriel as well.

"Of course they want to play and I know when they don't play they are a little sad, but it is the same for the other guys who don't play. Danilo is not happy but that is not a problem."

Aguero and Jesus have both found the back of the net 10 times apiece across all competitions this season.