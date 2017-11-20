General view of the Etihad

Manchester City

Pep Guardiola: 'Gabriel Jesus, Sergio Aguero cannot play together'

Guardiola: 'Aguero, Jesus cannot play together'
© Offside
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola reveals that the ACL injury sustained by Benjamin Mendy is the reason why Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus cannot play together.
By , Assistant Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, November 20, 2017 at 14:15 UK

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has admitted that his "toughest decision" is whether to start with Gabriel Jesus or Sergio Aguero up front.

Both strikers have been in fine form so far this season, each netting 10 goals across all competitions for the Premier League leaders, yet Guardiola has regularly rotated the pair during an ongoing 16-match winning streak.

The Spaniard revealed that an injury to Benjamin Mendy - from which he may not recover until April - has forced him to pick just one of Jesus or Aguero up front rather than unleashing them both from the start.

"Both have different qualities - they deserve to play. They have a lot of games and they have to be ready. It is the toughest decision," he told reporters.

"Yeah [they could play together] in the moment we had Mendy. When you have Mendy, he can play wide and the winger can go inside.

"Fabian Delph cannot do that. Without Mendy, Leroy Sane has to go wide, which is why they don't play together. Sergio after the crash, he was fit. He is fit. For me he is so tough. So is Gabriel."

Aguero has the better strike rate of the two having scored his 10 goals in just 11 appearances, whereas Jesus has 10 in 17.

Riyad Mahrez celebrates grabbing the equaliser during the Premier League game between Leicester City and West Bromwich Albion on October 16, 2017
Read Next:
Man City 'to move for Riyad Mahrez'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Pep Guardiola, Sergio Aguero, Gabriel Jesus, Benjamin Mendy, Fabian Delph, Leroy Sane, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester City News
Sergio Aguero sits on the bench during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on January 2, 2017
Report: Real Madrid to bid £53m for Manchester City star Sergio Aguero
 Patrick van Aanholt and Timothy Fosu-Mensah in action during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Crystal Palace on May 21, 2017
Report: Patrick van Aanholt on Manchester City shopping list
 Virgil van Dijk warms up prior to the Premier League game between Crystal Palace and Southampton on September 16, 2017
Manchester City 'to rival Liverpool for Virgil van Dijk'
Guardiola: 'City must react to injuries'Guardiola: 'Foden, Diaz ready for debuts'Guardiola: 'Aguero, Jesus cannot play together'Gallagher defends referee over KompanyWenger: 'Man City are on another planet'
Man City 'to move for Riyad Mahrez'De Bruyne hails "outstanding" DelphKompany: 'Stones can return stronger'Puel: 'Kompany should have seen red'Pep Guardiola: 'We took complete control'
> Manchester City Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Manchester CityMan City1211104073334
2Manchester UnitedMan Utd128222762126
3Chelsea1281323101325
4Tottenham HotspurSpurs127232091123
5Liverpool126422417722
6Arsenal127142216622
7Burnley12642129322
8Watford125341921-218
9Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton114341111015
10Huddersfield TownHuddersfield12435817-915
11Newcastle UnitedNewcastle124261114-314
12Leicester CityLeicester123451618-213
13Bournemouth124171114-313
14Southampton12345914-513
15Stoke CityStoke113351322-912
16Everton123361224-1212
17West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom12246918-910
18West Ham UnitedWest Ham122371125-149
19Swansea CitySwansea12228715-88
20Crystal Palace12129624-185
> Full Version
 