Nov 18, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​King Power Stadium
Attendance: 31,908
LeicesterLeicester City
0-2
Man CityManchester City

Maguire (83')
FT(HT: 0-1)
Jesus (45'), De Bruyne (49')
Kompany (3')

Kevin De Bruyne hails "outstanding" Fabian Delph

Manchester City playmaker hails the performance of makeshift full-back Fabian Delph for the way he marshalled Riyad Mahrez against Leicester City.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, November 19, 2017 at 21:29 UK

Kevin De Bruyne has heaped praise on "outstanding" makeshift full-back Fabian Delph following Manchester City's 2-0 win over Leicester City.

City passed their latest test on Saturday by overcoming the 2015-16 champions at the King Power Stadium, courtesy of goals from Gabriel Jesus and De Bruyne.

The Belgium international earned plenty of plaudits for his impressive attacking display in the East Midlands, but De Bruyne believes that the performance of Delph - tasked with filling in for injured summer signing Benjamin Mendy over the past couple of months - was also worthy of praise.

"Delph was outstanding," the Manchester Evening News quotes him as saying. "To play against Mahrez, who was one of the best wingers in the league for years now. "He did a very good job. [Riyad] Mahrez didn't create much against him."

Skipper Vincent Kompany was deemed lucky to remain on the field following a last-man challenge on Jamie Vardy two minutes into the match, but De Bruyne believes that referee Graham Scott made the right call by showing just a yellow card.

"I don't think it was a red because it was on the turn, and also I don't know if he was alone because he went between the two defenders," he added.

"I guess it's not a red card. Obviously, it's a direct challenge so it was possible, but it was early in the game and not really clear so I think a yellow card was the right decision."

Man City have now won 16 matches in a row overall and have dropped just two points from 36 on offer in the Premier League.

