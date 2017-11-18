Pep Guardiola: 'We took complete control'

Pep Guardiola is pleased with the manner of Manchester City's 2-0 win over Leicester City, having dominated the game from start to finish.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has praised his players for the manner in which they "controlled" the match against Leicester City to extend their winning run.

The Citizens came out on top 2-0 at the King Power Stadium on Saturday afternoon thanks to goals from Gabriel Jesus and Kevin De Bruyne either side of half time.

Guardiola's men have now won 16 games in a row in all competitions and are unbeaten in 18 overall, with their latest victory never really in doubt as they dominated the match from start to finish against 2015-16 champions Leicester.

Speaking to BBC Sport after the match, Guardiola said: "The international break is always complicated, especially if you play away. It is complicated to defend against Leicester but we did really well. We did not concede one chance in 90 minutes.

"We missed the last pass, the last action but we arrive with lots of players attacking the back four. We continue with our good rhythm in terms of points and the way we play. We controlled the game for 90 minutes.

"It is not easy against Leicester because they play very direct. We didn't create too many chances but our second half was very good. We are feeling confident in the way we are playing. It is a busy schedule but we are doing really well."

Only once before has a Premier League side collected 34 points from their first 12 games - also Man City in the 2011-12 season.