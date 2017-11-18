Pep Guardiola: 'We took complete control'

Nov 18, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​King Power Stadium
Attendance: 31,908
LeicesterLeicester City
0-2
Man CityManchester City

Maguire (83')
FT(HT: 0-1)
Jesus (45'), De Bruyne (49')
Kompany (3')

Pep Guardiola: 'Manchester City took complete control'

Pep Guardiola is pleased with the manner of Manchester City's 2-0 win over Leicester City, having dominated the game from start to finish.
Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Saturday, November 18, 2017 at 19:10 UK

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has praised his players for the manner in which they "controlled" the match against Leicester City to extend their winning run.

The Citizens came out on top 2-0 at the King Power Stadium on Saturday afternoon thanks to goals from Gabriel Jesus and Kevin De Bruyne either side of half time.

Guardiola's men have now won 16 games in a row in all competitions and are unbeaten in 18 overall, with their latest victory never really in doubt as they dominated the match from start to finish against 2015-16 champions Leicester.

Speaking to BBC Sport after the match, Guardiola said: "The international break is always complicated, especially if you play away. It is complicated to defend against Leicester but we did really well. We did not concede one chance in 90 minutes.

"We missed the last pass, the last action but we arrive with lots of players attacking the back four. We continue with our good rhythm in terms of points and the way we play. We controlled the game for 90 minutes.

"It is not easy against Leicester because they play very direct. We didn't create too many chances but our second half was very good. We are feeling confident in the way we are playing. It is a busy schedule but we are doing really well."

Only once before has a Premier League side collected 34 points from their first 12 games - also Man City in the 2011-12 season.

Kevin De Bruyne in action during the Premier League game between Leicester City and Manchester City on November 18, 2017
De Bruyne: "We are doing really well"
>
Gabriel Jesus is congratulated by teammates after scoring during the Premier League game between Leicester City and Manchester City on November 18, 2017
Live Commentary: Leicester City 0-2 Manchester City - as it happened
 Gabriel Jesus is congratulated by teammates after scoring during the Premier League game between Leicester City and Manchester City on November 18, 2017
Result: Manchester City coast to win over Leicester City to extend lead in table
 Pep Guardiola embraces Sergio Aguero during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on October 21, 2017
Pep Guardiola: Sergio Aguero in "perfect" health
