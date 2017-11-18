Nov 18, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​King Power Stadium
Attendance: 31,908
LeicesterLeicester City
0-2
Man CityManchester City

Maguire (83')
FT(HT: 0-1)
Jesus (45'), De Bruyne (49')
Kompany (3')

Claude Puel: 'Vincent Kompany should have been shown red card'

Puel: 'Kompany should have seen red'
© SilverHub
Claude Puel believes that referee Graham Scott's decision not to show Vincent Kompany a red card two minutes into the match cost Leicester City against Manchester City.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, November 18, 2017 at 22:09 UK

Leicester City manager Claude Puel has confessed that his side's 2-0 defeat to Manchester City is 'hard to take' due to a questionable refereeing decision early in the match.

Returning Man City skipper Vincent Kompany, making his first Premier League start since August, lunged in on opposition striker Jamie Vardy inside the first two minutes.

Referee Graham Scott reached into his pocket but showed Kompany just a yellow, which the home fans inside the King Power Stadium were left angered by.

The Citizens took the lead late in the first half through Gabriel Jesus and netted another early in the second in what turned out to be a straightforward victory for the league leaders.

Speaking to Sky Sports News at full time, Puel questioned the referee's decision to let Kompany remain on the pitch and claimed that it may have been a different game had a red been awarded.

"The result is hard of course, it is not good to lose a game but I think there were different events in this game," he said. "Yes, of course [the game was defined by small margins] because there are so many events in this game.

"The first move for us and the foul from Vincent Kompany, I think it's a red. This action can change the feel of the game. I think for the first 30 minutes, we played good football with good organisation and we had some good moves but it was a bit more difficult at the end of the first half.

"It was a pity that they scored just before half-time and to take the second goal quickly just after the kick off in the second half, I think it is pity because we hit the post. We have to score in this moment and then they counter-attacked for the second goal. We need to keep going with this in the future because it was promising and after, we know we need to make progress with the ball just after our recoveries and our organisation.

"The feeling with the players is very good, they listen and this is very important for the future. I think for the second part of the season, against Manchester City, we will see another game and another team."

Leicester have now lost their last nine Premier League games against sides who started the day occupying top spot in the division, conceding at least two goals each time.

Gabriel Jesus is congratulated by teammates after scoring during the Premier League game between Leicester City and Manchester City on November 18, 2017
Read Next:
Pep Guardiola: 'We took complete control'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Claude Puel, Vincent Kompany, Jamie Vardy, Graham Scott, Gabriel Jesus, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester City News
Gabriel Jesus is congratulated by teammates after scoring during the Premier League game between Leicester City and Manchester City on November 18, 2017
Live Commentary: Leicester City 0-2 Manchester City - as it happened
 Gabriel Jesus is congratulated by teammates after scoring during the Premier League game between Leicester City and Manchester City on November 18, 2017
Result: Manchester City coast to win over Leicester City to extend lead in table
 Pep Guardiola embraces Sergio Aguero during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on October 21, 2017
Pep Guardiola: Sergio Aguero in "perfect" health
Report: Van Aanholt on Man City wishlistPuel: 'Kompany should have seen red'Pep Guardiola: 'We took complete control'De Bruyne: "We are doing really well"John Stones 'out for up to six weeks'
Team News: Kompany returns to Man City XIMurray compares Gross with De BruyneGuardiola: 'No loan move for Foden'Guardiola: 'Stones needed time to settle'Pep Guardiola: 'Man City can do better'
> Manchester City Homepage
More Leicester City News
Gabriel Jesus is congratulated by teammates after scoring during the Premier League game between Leicester City and Manchester City on November 18, 2017
Live Commentary: Leicester City 0-2 Manchester City - as it happened
 Gabriel Jesus is congratulated by teammates after scoring during the Premier League game between Leicester City and Manchester City on November 18, 2017
Result: Manchester City coast to win over Leicester City to extend lead in table
 Claude Puel watches on during the Premier League game between Crystal Palace and Southampton on December 3, 2016
Claude Puel: 'Vincent Kompany should have been shown red card'
Team News: Kompany returns to Man City XIMahrez not thinking about January windowPuel: 'Silva ruling difficult to accept'Preview: Leicester vs. Manchester CityAdrien Silva Leicester request rejected
Aguero fit for Leicester City clashSilva "disgusted" by Foxes transfer sagaVardy's wife in Australia for 'I'm A Celeb'?Hull keen to sign Ahmed Musa in January?Vardy: 'Puel has impressed since arrival'
> Leicester City Homepage



Live Football
Premier League
Championship
League One
League Two
National League
Scottish Premiership
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Ligue 1
Scottish League Two
Premier League 2 - Div 1
Premier League 2 - Div 2
Segunda Division
2.Bundesliga
Serie B
Ligue 2
Australian A-League
Belgian Pro League
Greek Superleague
Eredivisie
Russian Premier League
Turkish Super Lig
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Manchester CityMan City1211104073334
2Manchester UnitedMan Utd128222762126
3Chelsea1281323101325
4Tottenham HotspurSpurs127232091123
5Liverpool126422417722
6Arsenal127142216622
7Burnley12642129322
8Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton114341111015
9Watford114341721-415
10Huddersfield TownHuddersfield12435817-915
11Newcastle UnitedNewcastle124261114-314
12Leicester CityLeicester123451618-213
13Bournemouth124171114-313
14Southampton12345914-513
15Stoke CityStoke113351322-912
16Everton123361224-1212
17West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom12246918-910
18West Ham UnitedWest Ham112361123-129
19Swansea CitySwansea12228715-88
20Crystal Palace12129624-185
> Full Version
 