Wenger: 'Man City are on another planet'

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has admitted that Manchester City are "on another planet" with their form so far this season.

Pep Guardiola's side have dropped just two points from their opening 12 Premier League games, building an eight-point lead over the chasing pack at the top of the table.

Saturday's 2-0 win over Leicester City made it 16 wins in a row across all competitions for the runaway leaders, and Wenger admitted that it is impossible to compete with City on current form.

"Manchester City is on another planet with the results. That's why, two weeks ago, I was so angry because they didn't need that help," he told reporters.

Arsenal currently sit sixth in the table and 12 points adrift of City despite their 2-0 win over North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.