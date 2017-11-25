Pochettino: 'Gap to Man City is massive'

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino admits that the gap to league leaders Manchester City is "massive" following his side's 1-1 draw with West Bromwich Albion.

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has admitted that the gap separating his side from league leaders Manchester City is "massive" following their 1-1 draw with West Bromwich Albion this afternoon.

Spurs dropped two more points in their fading title challenge as the managerless Baggies came away from Wembley with an unexpected point, leaving Tottenham facing the prospect of falling 13 points adrift of City should Pep Guardiola's side win on Sunday.

However, Pochettino is more focused on improving his side's form at their temporary home of Wembley, where they have now dropped nine points this season - already more than twice as many as they dropped at White Hart Lane throughout the whole of last term.

"It is true the gap now is 10 points. It is massive in the Premier League," he told reporters.

"But now we need to be focused on trying to improve and trying to be more consistent here at Wembley. We have to try to win more games here like last season at White Hart Lane.

"It's true it's different to White Hart Lane, that is our reality, we cannot escape it. Our reality is we are playing here and waiting for our new stadium. But that is not an excuse, the team is doing well and only disappointed because we dropped two points when we should have taken all three."

Spurs have now won just one of their last four Premier League outings.