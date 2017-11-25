Nov 25, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​White Hart Lane
Attendance: 65,905
SpursTottenham Hotspur
1-1
West BromWest Bromwich Albion
Kane (74')
Dier (58')
FT(HT: 0-1)
Rondon (4')
Barry (26'), Gibbs (60'), Nyom (77'), Foster (82')

Mauricio Pochettino: 'Gap to Manchester City is massive'

Pochettino: 'Gap to Man City is massive'
© Offside
Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino admits that the gap to league leaders Manchester City is "massive" following his side's 1-1 draw with West Bromwich Albion.
By , Assistant Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, November 25, 2017 at 20:28 UK

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has admitted that the gap separating his side from league leaders Manchester City is "massive" following their 1-1 draw with West Bromwich Albion this afternoon.

Spurs dropped two more points in their fading title challenge as the managerless Baggies came away from Wembley with an unexpected point, leaving Tottenham facing the prospect of falling 13 points adrift of City should Pep Guardiola's side win on Sunday.

However, Pochettino is more focused on improving his side's form at their temporary home of Wembley, where they have now dropped nine points this season - already more than twice as many as they dropped at White Hart Lane throughout the whole of last term.

"It is true the gap now is 10 points. It is massive in the Premier League," he told reporters.

"But now we need to be focused on trying to improve and trying to be more consistent here at Wembley. We have to try to win more games here like last season at White Hart Lane.

"It's true it's different to White Hart Lane, that is our reality, we cannot escape it. Our reality is we are playing here and waiting for our new stadium. But that is not an excuse, the team is doing well and only disappointed because we dropped two points when we should have taken all three."

Spurs have now won just one of their last four Premier League outings.

Hugo Lloris looks to the heavens during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur on October 28, 2017
Read Next:
Lloris plays down Tottenham title talk
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Mauricio Pochettino, Pep Guardiola, Football
Your Comments
More Tottenham Hotspur News
Dele Alli and Allan Nyom in action during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and West Bromwich Albion on November 25, 2017
Live Commentary: Tottenham Hotspur 1-1 West Bromwich Albion - as it happened
 Tottenham Hotspur's Gareth Bale in action during a friendly match against Swindon on July 16, 2013
Arsenal in shock move for Gareth Bale?
 Dele Alli and Allan Nyom in action during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and West Bromwich Albion on November 25, 2017
Result: Harry Kane rescues point for Tottenham Hotspur
Pochettino: 'No issue with Danny Rose'Pochettino: 'Gap to Man City is massive'Megson "really pleased" with Spurs pointPochettino: "We are disappointed"Harry Kane: 'We were not good enough'
Team News: Spurs rotate full-backs for Albion visitAlli: 'Pochettino has been massive for me'Pochettino: 'Sanchez can become world class'Kane 'wants to play every game this season'Pochettino 'not surprised' by Pulis axe
> Tottenham Hotspur Homepage
More Manchester City News
Gabriel Jesus is congratulated by teammates after scoring during the Premier League game between Leicester City and Manchester City on November 18, 2017
Lionel Messi: "Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain are the best"
 Mauricio Pochettino gives instructions during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur on October 28, 2017
Mauricio Pochettino: 'Gap to Manchester City is massive'
 Jose Mourinho applauds during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Newcastle United on November 18, 2017
Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho: 'Don't panic over Manchester City lead'
Cantona: 'Guardiola better option for United'Barca interested in Bernardo Silva?De Bruyne: "We can win everything"Preview: Huddersfield vs. Man City - prediction, team news, lineupsEderson: 'City prepared for Huddersfield'
Wagner excited ahead of Man City testMangala "realistic" over City futureGuardiola wary of Huddersfield threatOtamendi: 'City can cope without Stones'Real Madrid 'determined to sign Sanchez'
> Manchester City Homepage



Live Football
Premier League
Championship
League One
League Two
National League
Premier League 2 - Div 1
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Ligue 1
Scottish Premiership
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
Segunda Division
2.Bundesliga
Serie B
Ligue 2
Australian A-League
Belgian Pro League
Greek Superleague
Eredivisie
Primeira Liga
Russian Premier League
Turkish Super Lig
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Manchester CityMan City1211104073334
2Manchester UnitedMan Utd139222862229
3Chelsea1382324111326
4Tottenham HotspurSpurs1373321101124
5Liverpool136522518723
6Arsenal127142216622
7Burnley12642129322
8Watford136342221121
9Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton134451314-116
10Huddersfield TownHuddersfield12435817-915
11Leicester CityLeicester133551719-214
12Bournemouth134271114-314
13Newcastle UnitedNewcastle134271117-614
14Southampton12345914-513
15Stoke CityStoke133461626-1013
16Everton123361224-1212
17West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom132561019-911
18West Ham UnitedWest Ham132471226-1410
19Swansea CitySwansea13238715-89
20Crystal Palace13229825-178
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 