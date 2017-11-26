Davis: 'Saints season frustrating so far'

General view of St Mary's

Southampton midfielder Steven Davis admits that his side's season so far has been frustrating, but insists that they have the quality to improve.
Southampton midfielder Steven Davis has admitted that his side's season so far has been frustrating, but insists that they have the quality to improve.

The Saints sit 14th in the Premier League with just three wins so far this term, and Mauricio Pellegrino's side are just three points ahead of the relegation zone.

Northern Irish international Davis, conceded that his side have not been at their best this season, but vowed to improve.

"The main word would be frustrating from our point of view," Davis told Sky Sports News. I don't feel we're at the level which we feel we should be, or have the number of points we feel we should have with the quality that we've got in the team.

"You have to look at the reasons why, and obviously try to put that right on the training ground. I don't think results have been a fair reflection of performances overall.

"There have been a number of games where I feel we've controlled and felt comfortable. We maybe haven't been clinical enough in front of goal, and these are all areas we can improve on."

Southampton have finished the past two seasons in the top flight strongly, securing eighth last season and sixth two terms ago.

