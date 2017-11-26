Pardew confirms West Brom discussions

Alan Pardew confirms that he has held talks with West Bromwich Albion over the club's vacant managerial post.

Former Crystal Palace boss Pardew has been out of a job since being sacked from the Eagles in December, and was on the Sky Sports punditry team ahead of Everton's trip to Southampton.

Tony Pulis was removed from the Hawthorns following the Baggies' 4-0 defeat to Chelsea, and Pardew said that he has held talks with the club.

"I've had discussions with them," Pardew said. "Obviously it is an attractive job so we'll see where it goes.

"It is a club that has a really good set of players and I think it is a good opportunity for a manager, and if it is me then it is me.

"They've got good quality in there and maybe they should be doing slightly better than they are. I think looking at them and the depth of the squad it definitely has improvement so hopefully that's what they'll do."

West Brom are under temporary management of caretaker boss Gary Megson, who saw his side earn a draw against Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley on Saturday.