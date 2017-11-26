Pardew confirms West Brom discussions

General view of The Hawthorns

Alan Pardew confirms that he has held talks with West Bromwich Albion over the club's vacant managerial post.
Alan Pardew has confirmed that he has held talks with West Bromwich Albion over the club's vacant managerial post.

Former Crystal Palace boss Pardew has been out of a job since being sacked from the Eagles in December, and was on the Sky Sports punditry team ahead of Everton's trip to Southampton.

Tony Pulis was removed from the Hawthorns following the Baggies' 4-0 defeat to Chelsea, and Pardew said that he has held talks with the club.

"I've had discussions with them," Pardew said. "Obviously it is an attractive job so we'll see where it goes.

"It is a club that has a really good set of players and I think it is a good opportunity for a manager, and if it is me then it is me.

"They've got good quality in there and maybe they should be doing slightly better than they are. I think looking at them and the depth of the squad it definitely has improvement so hopefully that's what they'll do."

West Brom are under temporary management of caretaker boss Gary Megson, who saw his side earn a draw against Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley on Saturday.

Jonny Evans of West Bromwich Albion in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Crystal Palace and West Bromwich Albion at Selhurst Park on October 3 , 2015
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Manchester CityMan City1211104073334
2Manchester UnitedMan Utd139222862229
3Chelsea1382324111326
4Arsenal138142316725
5Tottenham HotspurSpurs1373321101124
6Liverpool136522518723
7Burnley136431210222
8Watford136342221121
9Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton134451314-116
10Southampton134451315-216
11Huddersfield TownHuddersfield12435817-915
12Leicester CityLeicester133551719-214
13Bournemouth134271114-314
14Newcastle UnitedNewcastle134271117-614
15Stoke CityStoke133461626-1013
16Everton133371328-1512
17West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom132561019-911
18West Ham UnitedWest Ham132471226-1410
19Swansea CitySwansea13238715-89
20Crystal Palace13229825-178
