Megson: 'I spoke to Pulis just before game'

West Bromwich Albion interim manager Gary Megson has revealed that he spoke to Tony Pulis shortly before the Baggies' 1-1 draw at Tottenham Hotspur.

The West Midlanders, playing in their first game without their former boss, took the lead early on through Salomon Rondon and finished with a point after Harry Kane's late equaliser.

Megson explained in his pre-match interview how he had "spoken to Tony every day" since his sacking and would "speak to him in a minute", and again said after full time that he had spoken to the Welshman "just to see what he was doing".

Asked if he had gone to Pulis for advice, Megson told Sky Sports News: "No, none at all, I've spoken to Tony a lot of times. I spoke to him today at 2:20pm just to see what he was doing, but in terms of input, if that was the case, Tony could have just stayed and kept the job and carried on!

"I've been with him now for the last four months, and we're not suddenly going to change everything, we can't, we haven't got a big enough squad, we didn't have enough time, and it would be a little bit disrespectful to say: 'OK, whatever we've been doing for the last dozen games, we're going to do something different.'

"There were maybe one or two tweaks, but nothing majorly different. Today we had a lot of good performances from players."

West Brom, who are believed to be in advanced discussions with Alan Pardew over the vacant manager's role, now sit one place above the Premier League's bottom three with 11 points from 13 games.