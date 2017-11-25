Megson: 'I spoke to Pulis just before game'

Nov 25, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​White Hart Lane
Attendance: 65,905
SpursTottenham Hotspur
1-1
West BromWest Bromwich Albion
Kane (74')
Dier (58')
FT(HT: 0-1)
Rondon (4')
Barry (26'), Gibbs (60'), Nyom (77'), Foster (82')

Gary Megson: 'I spoke to Tony Pulis shortly before Tottenham Hotspur game'

West Bromwich Albion interim manager Gary Megson reveals that he spoke to former boss Tony Pulis shortly before the Baggies' 1-1 draw at Tottenham Hotspur.
Last Updated: Sunday, November 26, 2017 at 12:31 UK

West Bromwich Albion interim manager Gary Megson has revealed that he spoke to Tony Pulis shortly before the Baggies' 1-1 draw at Tottenham Hotspur.

The West Midlanders, playing in their first game without their former boss, took the lead early on through Salomon Rondon and finished with a point after Harry Kane's late equaliser.

Megson explained in his pre-match interview how he had "spoken to Tony every day" since his sacking and would "speak to him in a minute", and again said after full time that he had spoken to the Welshman "just to see what he was doing".

Asked if he had gone to Pulis for advice, Megson told Sky Sports News: "No, none at all, I've spoken to Tony a lot of times. I spoke to him today at 2:20pm just to see what he was doing, but in terms of input, if that was the case, Tony could have just stayed and kept the job and carried on!

"I've been with him now for the last four months, and we're not suddenly going to change everything, we can't, we haven't got a big enough squad, we didn't have enough time, and it would be a little bit disrespectful to say: 'OK, whatever we've been doing for the last dozen games, we're going to do something different.'

"There were maybe one or two tweaks, but nothing majorly different. Today we had a lot of good performances from players."

West Brom, who are believed to be in advanced discussions with Alan Pardew over the vacant manager's role, now sit one place above the Premier League's bottom three with 11 points from 13 games.

Gary Megson pictured on March 1, 2011
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Manchester CityMan City1211104073334
2Manchester UnitedMan Utd139222862229
3Chelsea1382324111326
4Arsenal138142316725
5Tottenham HotspurSpurs1373321101124
6Liverpool136522518723
7Burnley136431210222
8Watford136342221121
9Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton134451314-116
10Southampton134451315-216
11Huddersfield TownHuddersfield12435817-915
12Leicester CityLeicester133551719-214
13Bournemouth134271114-314
14Newcastle UnitedNewcastle134271117-614
15Stoke CityStoke133461626-1013
16Everton133371328-1512
17West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom132561019-911
18West Ham UnitedWest Ham132471226-1410
19Swansea CitySwansea13238715-89
20Crystal Palace13229825-178
