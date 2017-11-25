Nov 25, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​White Hart Lane
Attendance: 65,905
SpursTottenham Hotspur
1-1
West BromWest Bromwich Albion
Kane (74')
Dier (58')
FT(HT: 0-1)
Rondon (4')
Barry (26'), Gibbs (60'), Nyom (77'), Foster (82')

Harry Kane: 'We were not good enough'

Harry Kane: 'We were not good enough'
© Offside
Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane admits that his side were "not good enough" after they salvaged a point against West Bromwich Albion.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, November 25, 2017 at 17:56 UK

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has admitted that his side were "not good enough" as they dropped another two points in the race for the Premier League title this afternoon.

The frontman was called upon to salvage a point for his side from their encounter with West Bromwich Albion at Wembley after Salomon Rondon had given the Baggies a first-half lead in their first game without sacked manager Tony Pulis.

Coupled with losses to Manchester United and Arsenal in recent weeks, today's result left Spurs 10 points off the pace of leaders Manchester City, who play their game in hand at Huddersfield Town tomorrow.

"We're disappointed," Kane told reporters after the match. "It's hard to say, we have to look back and see why we were slow getting going in the first half.

"But it's not good enough. And it leaves us quite far behind in the league, now.

"We should be able to play better and beat these sides [at Wembley], we have to just figure it out and keep working."

Spurs get an opportunity to bounce back on Tuesday night when they visit Leicester City.

Marco Silva watches on during the Premier League game between Watford and West Ham United on November 19, 2017
Read Next:
Marco Silva hails "fantastic result"
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Harry Kane, Salomon Rondon, Tony Pulis, Football
Your Comments
More Tottenham Hotspur News
Dele Alli and Allan Nyom in action during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and West Bromwich Albion on November 25, 2017
Live Commentary: Tottenham Hotspur 1-1 West Bromwich Albion - as it happened
 Tottenham Hotspur's Gareth Bale in action during a friendly match against Swindon on July 16, 2013
Arsenal in shock move for Gareth Bale?
 Dele Alli and Allan Nyom in action during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and West Bromwich Albion on November 25, 2017
Result: Harry Kane rescues point for Tottenham Hotspur
Pochettino: 'No issue with Danny Rose'Pochettino: 'Gap to Man City is massive'Megson "really pleased" with Spurs pointPochettino: "We are disappointed"Harry Kane: 'We were not good enough'
Team News: Spurs rotate full-backs for Albion visitAlli: 'Pochettino has been massive for me'Pochettino: 'Sanchez can become world class'Kane 'wants to play every game this season'Pochettino 'not surprised' by Pulis axe
> Tottenham Hotspur Homepage



Live Football
Premier League
Championship
League One
League Two
National League
Premier League 2 - Div 1
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Ligue 1
Scottish Premiership
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
Segunda Division
2.Bundesliga
Serie B
Ligue 2
Australian A-League
Belgian Pro League
Greek Superleague
Eredivisie
Primeira Liga
Russian Premier League
Turkish Super Lig
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Manchester CityMan City1211104073334
2Manchester UnitedMan Utd139222862229
3Chelsea1382324111326
4Tottenham HotspurSpurs1373321101124
5Liverpool136522518723
6Arsenal127142216622
7Burnley12642129322
8Watford136342221121
9Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton134451314-116
10Huddersfield TownHuddersfield12435817-915
11Leicester CityLeicester133551719-214
12Bournemouth134271114-314
13Newcastle UnitedNewcastle134271117-614
14Southampton12345914-513
15Stoke CityStoke133461626-1013
16Everton123361224-1212
17West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom132561019-911
18West Ham UnitedWest Ham132471226-1410
19Swansea CitySwansea13238715-89
20Crystal Palace13229825-178
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 