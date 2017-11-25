Harry Kane: 'We were not good enough'

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane admits that his side were "not good enough" after they salvaged a point against West Bromwich Albion.

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has admitted that his side were "not good enough" as they dropped another two points in the race for the Premier League title this afternoon.

The frontman was called upon to salvage a point for his side from their encounter with West Bromwich Albion at Wembley after Salomon Rondon had given the Baggies a first-half lead in their first game without sacked manager Tony Pulis.

Coupled with losses to Manchester United and Arsenal in recent weeks, today's result left Spurs 10 points off the pace of leaders Manchester City, who play their game in hand at Huddersfield Town tomorrow.

"We're disappointed," Kane told reporters after the match. "It's hard to say, we have to look back and see why we were slow getting going in the first half.

"But it's not good enough. And it leaves us quite far behind in the league, now.

"We should be able to play better and beat these sides [at Wembley], we have to just figure it out and keep working."

Spurs get an opportunity to bounce back on Tuesday night when they visit Leicester City.