Evans: 'Baggies can build on Spurs draw'

West Bromwich Albion defender Jonny Evans hopes that the 1-1 draw against Tottenham Hotspur can act as a springboard for the team ahead of back-to-back home games.

Salomon Rondon put the Baggies ahead after just four minutes at Wembley before Harry Kane scored his 40th goal of the year to salvage a point for Spurs.

West Brom, on the lookout for a new permanent manager after the sacking of Tony Pulis, now sit one place above the bottom three with 11 points from 13 games.

In addition, the club's next two Premier League fixtures, against Newcastle United and Crystal Palace, are both at home, and Evans is optimistic that they can take advantage.

"It's a big week and there's a quick turnaround now ahead of the Newcastle game, but I think that will suit us," the Northern Irishman told reporters after the game.

"The players will take confidence going into these two home games. We will look forward to them and hopefully we will be able to get two positive results."

Gary Megson is currently in interim charge of the Baggies, who are believed to be close to securing the services of Alan Pardew.