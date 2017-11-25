Nov 25, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​White Hart Lane
Attendance: 65,905
SpursTottenham Hotspur
1-1
West BromWest Bromwich Albion
Kane (74')
Dier (58')
FT(HT: 0-1)
Rondon (4')
Barry (26'), Gibbs (60'), Nyom (77'), Foster (82')

Jonny Evans: 'West Bromwich Albion can build on Tottenham Hotspur draw'

Evans: 'Baggies can build on Spurs draw'
© Getty Images
West Bromwich Albion defender Jonny Evans hopes that the 1-1 draw against Tottenham Hotspur can act as a springboard for the team ahead of back-to-back home games.
Last Updated: Sunday, November 26, 2017 at 12:07 UK

West Bromwich Albion defender Jonny Evans has expressed his hopes of the 1-1 draw against Tottenham Hotspur acting as a springboard for the team.

Salomon Rondon put the Baggies ahead after just four minutes at Wembley before Harry Kane scored his 40th goal of the year to salvage a point for Spurs.

West Brom, on the lookout for a new permanent manager after the sacking of Tony Pulis, now sit one place above the bottom three with 11 points from 13 games.

In addition, the club's next two Premier League fixtures, against Newcastle United and Crystal Palace, are both at home, and Evans is optimistic that they can take advantage.

"It's a big week and there's a quick turnaround now ahead of the Newcastle game, but I think that will suit us," the Northern Irishman told reporters after the game.

"The players will take confidence going into these two home games. We will look forward to them and hopefully we will be able to get two positive results."

Gary Megson is currently in interim charge of the Baggies, who are believed to be close to securing the services of Alan Pardew.

Gary Megson pictured on March 1, 2011
Dele Alli and Allan Nyom in action during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and West Bromwich Albion on November 25, 2017
