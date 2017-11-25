Nov 25, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​White Hart Lane
Attendance: 65,905
SpursTottenham Hotspur
1-1
West BromWest Bromwich Albion
Kane (74')
Dier (58')
FT(HT: 0-1)
Rondon (4')
Barry (26'), Gibbs (60'), Nyom (77'), Foster (82')

Gary Megson "really pleased" with Spurs point

Megson
West Bromwich Albion caretaker manager Gary Megson admits that he was "really pleased" to see his side take a point from their trip to Tottenham Hotspur.
West Bromwich Albion caretaker manager Gary Megson has admitted that he was "really pleased" to see his side come away with a point from their encounter with title hopefuls Tottenham Hotspur this afternoon.

The Baggies took an unlikely lead with just four minutes on the clock at Wembley when Salomon Rondon bundled home, and managed to keep Spurs at bay for 70 further minutes until Harry Kane salvaged a point for his side.

Megson was in charge for the first time since the sacking of Tony Pulis earlier this week and, speaking after the final whistle, he insisted that it was important for his side to demonstrate a confident performance after recent events.

"Having led for so long it was disappointing to concede the manner of the goal we did, whoever we're playing against - a team as good as Spurs or whoever," Megson told BBC Sport.

"They've had a lot of possession, but not many clear chances, so we defended really well actually, a part from their goal. In terms of the week we've had, the performance we've put in and the energy the players had - I'm really happy with them, they can be really pleased with their efforts.

"In the first half we were on the ball, keeping it well. Tottenham played two of the best games that I've seen this season against Real Madrid [in the Champions League], but because of injuries, they've had to play a different formation today, and they had to change it a few times because it wasn't working for them."

Alan Pardew has been strongly linked with the managerial vacancy at the Hawthorns and could reportedly be appointed before the visit of his former side Newcastle United on Tuesday evening.

