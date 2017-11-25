Nov 25, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​White Hart Lane
Attendance: 65,905
SpursTottenham Hotspur
1-1
West BromWest Bromwich Albion
Kane (74')
Dier (58')
FT(HT: 0-1)
Rondon (4')
Barry (26'), Gibbs (60'), Nyom (77'), Foster (82')

Mauricio Pochettino: "We are disappointed"

Pochettino:
© Offside
Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino says that his side are "disappointed" to have dropped two points in their game with West Bromwich Albion.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, November 25, 2017 at 18:30 UK

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has said that his side are "disappointed" to have dropped another two points in the race to win the Premier League title.

A goal from Salomon Rondon put West Bromwich Albion ahead against Spurs with just four minutes played at Wembley this afternoon, the home side then having to wait until the final quarter of an hour for Harry Kane to salvage a point.

Combined with losses to rivals Manchester United and Arsenal in recent weeks, the result means that Spurs are now 10 points behind league leaders Manchester City, who play a game in hand on Sunday afternoon.

"I think we are disappointed because the effort from us was massive but we conceded the goal so early in the game, and they had the belief to play deep, so it was hard for us to move the ball," Pochettino said of the Baggies, who were playing their first game after manager Tony Pulis was sacked.

"In the last 15 minutes we increased our level and created a lot of chance to score but we weren't clinica. It is always difficult in the Premier League when you concede a goal so early, it changes the way the team wants to play.

"We took a lot of risks trying to score and we didn't concede many chances, they had the chance when they scored and one in the second half. The result is 1-1 and I'm disappointed because we lose two points. Now, we need to look forward now and try to win the next game."

Next up for Spurs is a trip to Leicester City on Tuesday for a midweek round of Premier League matches.

Harry Kane in action during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace on November 5, 2017
Read Next:
Harry Kane: 'We were not good enough'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Mauricio Pochettino, Salomon Rondon, Harry Kane, Tony Pulis, Football
Your Comments
More Tottenham Hotspur News
Dele Alli and Allan Nyom in action during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and West Bromwich Albion on November 25, 2017
Live Commentary: Tottenham Hotspur 1-1 West Bromwich Albion - as it happened
 Tottenham Hotspur's Gareth Bale in action during a friendly match against Swindon on July 16, 2013
Arsenal in shock move for Gareth Bale?
 Dele Alli and Allan Nyom in action during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and West Bromwich Albion on November 25, 2017
Result: Harry Kane rescues point for Tottenham Hotspur
Pochettino: 'No issue with Danny Rose'Pochettino: 'Gap to Man City is massive'Megson "really pleased" with Spurs pointPochettino: "We are disappointed"Harry Kane: 'We were not good enough'
Team News: Spurs rotate full-backs for Albion visitAlli: 'Pochettino has been massive for me'Pochettino: 'Sanchez can become world class'Kane 'wants to play every game this season'Pochettino 'not surprised' by Pulis axe
> Tottenham Hotspur Homepage
More West Bromwich Albion News
Dele Alli and Allan Nyom in action during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and West Bromwich Albion on November 25, 2017
Live Commentary: Tottenham Hotspur 1-1 West Bromwich Albion - as it happened
 Dele Alli and Allan Nyom in action during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and West Bromwich Albion on November 25, 2017
Result: Harry Kane rescues point for Tottenham Hotspur
 Mauricio Pochettino gives instructions during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur on October 28, 2017
Mauricio Pochettino: "We are disappointed"
Megson "really pleased" with Spurs pointTeam News: Spurs rotate full-backs for Albion visitPardew in advanced West Brom talks?Bilic turns down West Brom job?McAuley: 'West Brom in difficult place'
Pochettino 'not surprised' by Pulis axeChairman: 'McInnes not leaving Aberdeen'West Brom coach 'banished from training'Oscar Garcia keen on West Brom job?Alan Pardew in running for West Brom job?
> West Bromwich Albion Homepage



Live Football
Premier League
Championship
League One
League Two
National League
Premier League 2 - Div 1
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Ligue 1
Scottish Premiership
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
Segunda Division
2.Bundesliga
Serie B
Ligue 2
Australian A-League
Belgian Pro League
Greek Superleague
Eredivisie
Primeira Liga
Russian Premier League
Turkish Super Lig
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Manchester CityMan City1211104073334
2Manchester UnitedMan Utd139222862229
3Chelsea1382324111326
4Tottenham HotspurSpurs1373321101124
5Liverpool136522518723
6Arsenal127142216622
7Burnley12642129322
8Watford136342221121
9Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton134451314-116
10Huddersfield TownHuddersfield12435817-915
11Leicester CityLeicester133551719-214
12Bournemouth134271114-314
13Newcastle UnitedNewcastle134271117-614
14Southampton12345914-513
15Stoke CityStoke133461626-1013
16Everton123361224-1212
17West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom132561019-911
18West Ham UnitedWest Ham132471226-1410
19Swansea CitySwansea13238715-89
20Crystal Palace13229825-178
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 