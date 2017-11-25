Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino says that his side are "disappointed" to have dropped two points in their game with West Bromwich Albion.

A goal from Salomon Rondon put West Bromwich Albion ahead against Spurs with just four minutes played at Wembley this afternoon, the home side then having to wait until the final quarter of an hour for Harry Kane to salvage a point.

Combined with losses to rivals Manchester United and Arsenal in recent weeks, the result means that Spurs are now 10 points behind league leaders Manchester City, who play a game in hand on Sunday afternoon.

"I think we are disappointed because the effort from us was massive but we conceded the goal so early in the game, and they had the belief to play deep, so it was hard for us to move the ball," Pochettino said of the Baggies, who were playing their first game after manager Tony Pulis was sacked.

"In the last 15 minutes we increased our level and created a lot of chance to score but we weren't clinica. It is always difficult in the Premier League when you concede a goal so early, it changes the way the team wants to play.

"We took a lot of risks trying to score and we didn't concede many chances, they had the chance when they scored and one in the second half. The result is 1-1 and I'm disappointed because we lose two points. Now, we need to look forward now and try to win the next game."

Next up for Spurs is a trip to Leicester City on Tuesday for a midweek round of Premier League matches.