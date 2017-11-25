Slutsky: 'Sacking me would be normal'

Hull City head coach Leonid Slutsky admits that it would be a "normal" decision for the club's owners to sack him after the Tigers squandered a two-goal lead to lose to Bristol City.

Hull City head coach Leonid Slutsky has admitted that it is likely that he will be sacked by the club after they fell to another defeat this afternoon.

The Tigers were two goals up just after the hour mark in their home encounter with Bristol City but were left stunned by the visitors, who engineered a 3-2 victory in the final half hour.

Slutsky was already under pressure going into the game following a winless run of five games and, speaking to reporters after the match, he conceded that it would be a "normal" decision for him to lose his job.

"It is a very painful time for me, I don't know. I can't be thinking about future now and my job," the Russian is quoted as saying by the Hull Daily Mail.

"I've not spoken to the owners. It's a normal situation when not win in six matches, it's normal situation to change coach, but it is his decision. People and supporters always discuss about future and about the coach, this is a normal situation.

"If you have a level of frustration, then I am at maximum level. We controlled the game but we didn't control the set pieces and we lost the match because we didn't control the set pieces. It's very difficult to analyse because each set piece was very dangerous for us, we controlled the game but not the set pieces."

Slutsky took over at the KCOM in June following the Tigers' relegation from the Premier League but has since overseen a run of just four wins in 19 Championship games.