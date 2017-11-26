Allardyce: 'Management not on agenda'

Sam Allardyce insists that a return to football management is not on his agenda at present amid reports linking the veteran coach to West Bromwich Albion.

The former England manager, who left Crystal Palace at the end of last season, ruled himself out of the running for the vacant job at Everton earlier this month.

Allardyce was subsequently linked with the role at The Hawthorns after Tony Pulis was dismissed from the post with the club close to the relegation zone.

However, the 63-year-old - who hails from Dudley and had a spell as coach at West Brom in 1991 - insists that he is "very happy and comfortable with life" away from the dugout.

"I'm enjoying my life more than you could believe," Allardyce told the Daily Star. "I'm travelling, taking holidays and doing some punditry. At the moment, going back into football isn't on the agenda.

"You never say never of course but it would have to be something very interesting to tempt me. I'm spending time with my wife and family and we're very happy and comfortable with life."

Former Newcastle United and Palace boss Alan Pardew is believed to be the favourite to take over at West Brom.