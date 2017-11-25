Nov 25, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Selhurst Park
Attendance: 23,723
Crystal Palace
2-1
StokeStoke City
Loftus-Cheek (56'), Sako (92')
Tomkins (84')
FT(HT: 0-0)
Shaqiri (53')
Wimmer (63')

Mamadou Sakho: 'Stoke City winner gave us courage'

Sakho: 'Stoke City winner gave us courage'
Crystal Palace defender Mamadou Sakho says that his winning goal against Stoke City on Saturday gave the club "a lot of courage".
Last Updated: Sunday, November 26, 2017 at 13:47 UK

Crystal Palace defender Mamadou Sakho has said that his winning goal against Stoke City on Saturday gave the club "a lot of courage".

Sakho netted in second half-stoppage time to give the Eagles just their second league win of the season, after Roy Hodgson's side came from behind at Selhurst Park.

Stoke midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri had given the Potters the advantage, but Ruben Loftus-Cheek equalised just three minutes later before Sakho popped up with a late winner.

"I am happy and indeed for the squad," the Frenchman told the club's website. "The most important thing today is winning the game because we needed to and that showed the way all the squad and the fans kept fighting until the end.

"I wanted to bring all the players together into the celebrations because it was a tough game and we all deserved to enjoy this goal and that is why I went to see the players on the bench.

"It gave us a lot of courage so that we never leave the fight and I really hope that together we will win a lot of games this season."

Hodgson's side face Brighton & Hove Albion on Tuesday following Saturday's victory.

Mark Hughes reacts during the Premier League game between Stoke City and Bournemouth on October 21, 2017
