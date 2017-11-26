Vincent Kompany: 'We showed great belief'

Nov 26, 2017 at 4pm UK at ​John Smith's Stadium
HuddersfieldHuddersfield Town
1-2
Man CityManchester City
Otamendi (45' og.)
van la Parra (96')
FT(HT: 1-0)
Aguero (47' pen.), Sterling (84')
Fernandinho (63'), Silva (87'), Sane (96')

Vincent Kompany: 'Manchester City showed great belief'

© SilverHub
Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany believes that his side's "deserved" 2-1 win over Huddersfield Town sums up why it is so tough to win the Premier League title.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, November 26, 2017 at 20:22 UK

Vincent Kompany has claimed that Manchester City's 2-1 win over Huddersfield Town was "deserved" as his side kept believing that they would leave the John Smith's Stadium with all three points.

The unbeaten Premier League leaders were given one of their toughest tests yet on Sunday afternoon after finding themselves a goal down at the interval.

Sergio Aguero converted from the penalty spot early in the second half and Raheem Sterling found the net for a late winner, however, which Kompany puts down to the never-say-die attitude in the City camp.

"Today was a game that epitomised the Premier League, winter is here, it's colder, it's harder to move the ball, they defended well," he told Sky Sports News. "I feel the team deserved the win, we kept at it, even being 1-0 down we believed."

Man City have now won their last 11 away matches in all competitions - a record for a top-flight club in English football history.

Pep Guardiola watches on during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on January 2, 2017
Guardiola: 'Premier League is tough'
