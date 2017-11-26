Nov 26, 2017 at 4pm UK at ​John Smith's Stadium
HuddersfieldHuddersfield Town
1-2
Man CityManchester City
Otamendi (45' og.)
van la Parra (96')
FT(HT: 1-0)
Aguero (47' pen.), Sterling (84')
Fernandinho (63'), Silva (87'), Sane (96')

David Wagner: 'Huddersfield Town unlucky for Manchester City winning goal'

Wagner: 'Huddersfield were unlucky'
David Wagner is happy with Huddersfield Town's performance in their 2-1 loss to Manchester City but believes that the visitors' winning goal was unlucky for the Terriers.
David Wagner has bemoaned Huddersfield Town's bad luck as they fell to a 2-1 defeat against Manchester City but was satisfied with his side's performance.

The Terriers took a shock lead against the runaway Premier League leaders on the stroke of half time thanks to a Nicolas Otamendi own goal.

However, the Citizens rallied round and equalised through Sergio Aguero's penalty early in the second half.

With just six minutes left of the game, Jonas Lossl denied Gabriel Jesus inside the area before the rebound hit Raheem Sterling and bounced over the line.

"You never like a defeat, but our performance was good," Wagner told reporters. "We've shown good defensive shape and mindset. We looked solid.

"The players left everything on the grass against a top-class Manchester City side. You need a bit of luck against the best sides and I thought we were a bit unlucky for the second goal."

Huddersfield sit 11th in the table following only their second defeat at home in their first Premier League campaign.

Jonas Lossl in action during the Premier League game between Huddersfield Town and Newcastle United on August 20, 2017
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Manchester CityMan City1312104283437
2Manchester UnitedMan Utd139222862229
3Chelsea1382324111326
4Arsenal138142316725
5Tottenham HotspurSpurs1373321101124
6Liverpool136522518723
7Burnley136431210222
8Watford136342221121
9Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton134451314-116
10Southampton134451315-216
11Huddersfield TownHuddersfield13436919-1015
12Leicester CityLeicester133551719-214
13Bournemouth134271114-314
14Newcastle UnitedNewcastle134271117-614
15Stoke CityStoke133461626-1013
16Everton133371328-1512
17West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom132561019-911
18West Ham UnitedWest Ham132471226-1410
19Swansea CitySwansea13238715-89
20Crystal Palace13229825-178
> Full Version
