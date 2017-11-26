Wagner: 'Huddersfield were unlucky'

David Wagner is happy with Huddersfield Town's performance in their 2-1 loss to Manchester City but believes that the visitors' winning goal was unlucky for the Terriers.

The Terriers took a shock lead against the runaway Premier League leaders on the stroke of half time thanks to a Nicolas Otamendi own goal.

However, the Citizens rallied round and equalised through Sergio Aguero's penalty early in the second half.

With just six minutes left of the game, Jonas Lossl denied Gabriel Jesus inside the area before the rebound hit Raheem Sterling and bounced over the line.

"You never like a defeat, but our performance was good," Wagner told reporters. "We've shown good defensive shape and mindset. We looked solid.

"The players left everything on the grass against a top-class Manchester City side. You need a bit of luck against the best sides and I thought we were a bit unlucky for the second goal."

Huddersfield sit 11th in the table following only their second defeat at home in their first Premier League campaign.