Ederson: 'City prepared for Huddersfield'

Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson says that his side are prepared for their game against Huddersfield Town on Sunday.

Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson has said that his side are prepared for their game against Huddersfield Town on Sunday.

Huddersfield, debutants in the Premier League this season, have a solid record at the John Smith's Stadium and were last defeated in West Yorkshire by Tottenham Hotspur at the end of September.

The Terriers have beaten Manchester United at home, and Brazilian Ederson is aware of the test Pep Guardiola's side face.

"It's going to be a difficult away game for us, just as Brighton, Bournemouth and Leicester were," Ederson told City's website.

"But I believe that our team is focused and well prepared to go there and fight for another win. We've faced challenges from every team we faced so far and I believe it won't be different against Huddersfield.

"We're a very strong team, which has been well prepared in various positions, especially in the attack and midfield and I believe that's very important."

City go into this weekend's fixture with David Wagner's side with an eight-point gap at the summit of the Premier League.