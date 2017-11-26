Nov 26, 2017 at 2pm UK at ​Turf Moor
Sean Dyche: 'Late Arsenal penalty was unlikely not to be given'

Dyche suggests penalty was inevitable
Sean Dyche suggests that a late penalty decision against Burnley was "unlikely" not to be given as Arsenal claimed a 1-0 win at Turf Moor on Sunday.
Sean Dyche has claimed that a late penalty decision against Burnley was "unlikely" not to be given as Arsenal claimed a 1-0 win at Turf Moor on Sunday.

The Clarets held the Gunners at bay for the majority of the game but, in injury time, referee Lee Mason pointed to the spot after James Tarkowski pushed Aaron Ramsey to the ground.

Alexis Sanchez stepped up to the spot and duly rattled home from 12 yards out to give Arsenal a third injury-time winner in a row against Burnley.

"I thought it was highly unlikely the penalty wasn't going to get given, at that stage, I think you can all make your conclusions from that, working backwards," Dyche told reporters. "It's a tough one, it probably is a penalty, but my point is it was never not going to be given on today's performance, I can assure you.

"When the ball is four feet over his head, that's the hardest part, but I need to make it clear, you lay your hands on someone, he goes down - not in a cheating way, because he was nudged - they're tough calls. But at that stage of the game, you have to be 100%, which I presume the referee was.

"Look, it's a tough job the referees have, there's no point me saying too much about it, it's not going to change today. But there were some frustrations with some of the moments today. To be honest it was highly unlikely it was not going to get given on a day like today."

Burnley remain seventh in the Premier League table following the defeat but return to action on Wednesday night with a trip to Bournemouth.

Arsene Wenger watches on during the Premier League game between Everton and Arsenal on October 22, 2017
