Koscielny: 'Burnley were difficult foes'

Laurent Koscielny admits that Arsenal found the Premier League game against Burnley "difficult" despite leaving Turf Moor with a 1-0 win on Sunday.

The Clarets held the Gunners at bay for the majority of the game but conceded a late penalty when James Tarkowski pushed Aaron Ramsey to the ground.

Alexis Sanchez stepped up to the spot and duly rattled home from 12 yards out to give Arsene Wenger's side a 1-0 victory.

"You are always happy because you score a late goal and have three points," Koscielny told Sky Sports News after the game.

"It was a difficult game you know, they play very direct, cross very well and upfront they have players who can score headers. We knew it was a difficult game so that is why we are very happy. Burnley played well in the first half and put pressure on us.

"It's always important for a defender (to get a clean sheet) but also the team. I thought we have the quality to play forward and have opportunity to score. And I think it was very important (to win after rivals had dropped points) more than the Tottenham game. It was crucial to win here."

The win moves Arsenal up to fourth in the table ahead of North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur, who drew 1-1 against West Bromwich Albion on Saturday.