Nov 26, 2017 at 2pm UK at ​Turf Moor
Burnley
0-1
Arsenal

Defour (15'), Brady (25')
FT(HT: 0-0)
Sanchez (92' pen.)

Laurent Koscielny: 'Arsenal found game against Burnley difficult'

Koscielny: 'Burnley were difficult foes'
© SilverHub
Laurent Koscielny admits that Arsenal found the Premier League game against Burnley "difficult" despite leaving Turf Moor with a 1-0 win on Sunday.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, November 26, 2017 at 16:26 UK

Laurent Koscielny has admitted that Arsenal found the game against Burnley "difficult" despite leaving Turf Moor with all three points on Sunday.

The Clarets held the Gunners at bay for the majority of the game but conceded a late penalty when James Tarkowski pushed Aaron Ramsey to the ground.

Alexis Sanchez stepped up to the spot and duly rattled home from 12 yards out to give Arsene Wenger's side a 1-0 victory.

"You are always happy because you score a late goal and have three points," Koscielny told Sky Sports News after the game.

"It was a difficult game you know, they play very direct, cross very well and upfront they have players who can score headers. We knew it was a difficult game so that is why we are very happy. Burnley played well in the first half and put pressure on us.

"It's always important for a defender (to get a clean sheet) but also the team. I thought we have the quality to play forward and have opportunity to score. And I think it was very important (to win after rivals had dropped points) more than the Tottenham game. It was crucial to win here."

The win moves Arsenal up to fourth in the table ahead of North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur, who drew 1-1 against West Bromwich Albion on Saturday.

Thomas Lemar and Jesus Navas during the Champions League match between AS Monaco and Manchester City on February 21, 2017
Read Next:
Arsenal to launch fresh Lemar bid?
Arsenal to launch fresh Lemar bid?
>
Your Comments
Matthew Lowton and Alexis Sanchez in action during the Premier League game between Burnley and Arsenal on November 26, 2017
Live Commentary: Burnley 0-1 Arsenal - as it happened
Live Commentary: Burnley 0-1 Arsenal - as it happened
 Alexis Sanchez scores from the spot during the Premier League game between Burnley and Arsenal on November 26, 2017
Result: Alexis Sanchez cruelly denies Burnley in added time
 Arsenal attacker Alex Iwobi in action during his side's Premier League clash with Brighton & Hove Albion at the Emirates Stadium on October 1, 2017
Team News: Alex Iwobi replaces Mesut Ozil as Arsenal face Burnley
Team News: Alex Iwobi replaces Mesut Ozil as Arsenal face Burnley
