Arsene Wenger: 'Penalty decision in Burnley game was correct'

Wenger: 'Penalty decision was correct'
Arsene Wenger believes that referee Lee Mason's decision to award Arsenal a penalty in their 1-0 Premier League win at Burnley was "100%" correct.
Last Updated: Sunday, November 26, 2017 at 16:38 UK

Arsene Wenger has claimed that Lee Mason's decision to award Arsenal a penalty in their Premier League match away at Burnley was "100%" correct.

The Clarets held the Gunners at bay for the majority of the game but were penalised by the referee when James Tarkowski felled Aaron Ramsey in the box.

Alexis Sanchez stepped up to the spot and duly rattled home from 12 yards out to give the North Londoners a 1-0 victory.

"In the first half we didn't find our game, they stopped us from playing very well," Wenger told Sky Sports News. "In the second half it was a question of the final ball and patience, not making a mistake at the back. We changed a bit of shape (at half time), I felt we had to give more.

"They have 22 points and when you play against them you know why. They conceede only two goals at home since the start of the season. They defend extremely well, they are very dangerous on the direct game.

"From outside (the penalty) looked 100%. I don't know why he pushed him in the back. I would like to see it again."

The win moves Arsenal up to fourth in the table ahead of Tottenham Hotspur, who drew 1-1 against West Bromwich Albion on Saturday.

