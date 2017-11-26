Pellegrino hails Saints trio after win

Mauricio Pellegrino singles out Dusan Tadic, Charlie Austin and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg for praise after the trio helped Southampton claim a 4-1 win over Everton on Sunday.

Mauricio Pellegrino has singled out Dusan Tadic, Charlie Austin and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg for praise after the trio helped Southampton claim a 4-1 win over Everton.

The Serbia midfielder opened the scoring for the Saints at St Mary's on Sunday, before the England striker grabbed a second-half brace and club captain Steven Davis rounded off the scoring.

Hojbjerg had just six minutes of football to his name this season prior to Sunday's game but put in an impressive display that left many Southampton fans praising the 22-year-old on social media.

"Dusan is a person who is always working really hard, he's got the character to always be asking for the ball," Pellegrino told reporters. "The goal is something that completes an offensive player, so really happy.

"Pleased for Charlie, really happy with his goals. Also for Pierre because when you come from the bench it is difficult to be at the same level. He is really young, but we have young players with capacity and quality here."

Up next for Southampton, who climb to 10th place in the Premier League table following the win over the Toffees, is a trip to league leaders Manchester City on Wednesday night.