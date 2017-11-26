Nov 26, 2017 at 1.30pm UK at ​St Mary's Stadium
Southampton
4-1
Everton
Tadic (18'), Austin (52', 57'), Davis (87')
FT(HT: 1-1)
Sigurdsson (45')

Mauricio Pellegrino praises Dusan Tadic, Charlie Austin and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg

Pellegrino hails Saints trio after win
© SilverHub
Mauricio Pellegrino singles out Dusan Tadic, Charlie Austin and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg for praise after the trio helped Southampton claim a 4-1 win over Everton on Sunday.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, November 26, 2017 at 17:49 UK

Mauricio Pellegrino has singled out Dusan Tadic, Charlie Austin and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg for praise after the trio helped Southampton claim a 4-1 win over Everton.

The Serbia midfielder opened the scoring for the Saints at St Mary's on Sunday, before the England striker grabbed a second-half brace and club captain Steven Davis rounded off the scoring.

Hojbjerg had just six minutes of football to his name this season prior to Sunday's game but put in an impressive display that left many Southampton fans praising the 22-year-old on social media.

"Dusan is a person who is always working really hard, he's got the character to always be asking for the ball," Pellegrino told reporters. "The goal is something that completes an offensive player, so really happy.

"Pleased for Charlie, really happy with his goals. Also for Pierre because when you come from the bench it is difficult to be at the same level. He is really young, but we have young players with capacity and quality here."

Up next for Southampton, who climb to 10th place in the Premier League table following the win over the Toffees, is a trip to league leaders Manchester City on Wednesday night.

Mauricio Pellegrino watches on helplessly during the EFL Cup game between Southampton and Wolverhampton Wanderers on August 23, 2017
Read Next:
Pellegrino hails Southampton character
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Mauricio Pellegrino, Dusan Tadic, Charlie Austin, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Steven Davis, Football
Your Comments
More Southampton News
Charlie Austin in action for Southampton on November 19, 2016
Team News: Charlie Austin in for Shane Long as Southampton host Everton
 Charlie Austin celebrates getting the Saints' second during the Premier League game between Southampton and Everton on November 26, 2017
Result: Charlie Austin brace sinks lowly Everton at St. Mary's
 Mauricio Pellegrino watches on helplessly during the EFL Cup game between Southampton and Wolverhampton Wanderers on August 23, 2017
Mauricio Pellegrino delighted with Southampton character
Pellegrino hails Saints trio after winDavis: 'Saints season frustrating so far'Pellegrino: 'I don't fear for job'Stoke City, Everton interested in Ighalo?Man City 'to rival Liverpool for Van Dijk'
Pellegrino: 'Saints in difficult moment'Result: Salah brace keeps Liverpool momentum goingTeam News: No Lallana, Mane starts for LiverpoolLive Commentary: Liverpool 3-0 Southampton - as it happenedMane 'expected to start against Southampton'
> Southampton Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Manchester CityMan City1312104283437
2Manchester UnitedMan Utd139222862229
3Chelsea1382324111326
4Arsenal138142316725
5Tottenham HotspurSpurs1373321101124
6Liverpool136522518723
7Burnley136431210222
8Watford136342221121
9Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton134451314-116
10Southampton134451315-216
11Huddersfield TownHuddersfield13436919-1015
12Leicester CityLeicester133551719-214
13Bournemouth134271114-314
14Newcastle UnitedNewcastle134271117-614
15Stoke CityStoke133461626-1013
16Everton133371328-1512
17West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom132561019-911
18West Ham UnitedWest Ham132471226-1410
19Swansea CitySwansea13238715-89
20Crystal Palace13229825-178
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 