Pellegrino hails Southampton character

Mauricio Pellegrino declares himself satisfied with Southampton's character following their 4-1 Premier League win over Everton at St Mary's on Sunday.

Mauricio Pellegrino has praised Southampton's character following their 4-1 victory over Everton at St Mary's on Sunday.

Dusan Tadic opened the scoring for the Saints, before Charlie Austin grabbed a second-half brace and captain Steven Davis rounded off the scoring.

"I was really pleased for my players because we have been working really well and I think we deserved to win," Pellegrino told the official Southampton site.

"Sometimes it has been frustrating when we've been unable to convert good performances to victories, but today we played a really good game.

"Especially in the second half, after [Everton] equalised, the team continued the same ideas to play with tempo, with the ball on the floor and we scored four good goals."

Up next for Southampton, who climbed to 10th in the table following the win over the Toffees, is a trip to Premier League leaders Manchester City on Wednesday night.