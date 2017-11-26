Watford help stranded fans make game

Watford team header

Watford spend £2,000 to help stranded fans get to Newcastle United

Watford are praised after paying a £2,000 taxi bill to rescue stranded fans after their coach broke down en route to Saturday's match at Newcastle United.
Watford have received plaudits from their fans after spending thousands of pounds helping stranded fans get to Newcastle United's stadium for their Premier League meeting on Saturday.

Between 40 and 50 supporters were stuck near Donington Park Services just off the M1 in Leicestershire, about 100 miles into their 270-mile journey to St James' Park.

Watford paid around £2,000 for a number of mini-bus taxis to take the fans the rest of the journey, and they arrived on time to see the Hornets claim a 3-0 win over the Magpies.

One fan posted on Twitter: "Massive congrats to Watford, who paid for the stranded fans on a broken down coach for taxis from Derby to Newcastle saying 'they must be at the stadium'. Legends."

Another wrote: "Club supporters coach apparently broke down yesterday and club, at the drop of a hat and without a second thought, forked out £2k on taxis to get stranded fans to Newcastle. Great gesture and sums up way Watford is run these days."

The Hornets' win on Tyneside keeps them eighth in the table on 21 points from 13 games.

