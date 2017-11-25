Nov 25, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​St James' Park
NewcastleNewcastle United
0-3
Watford
 
FT(HT: 0-2)
Hughes (19'), Yedlin (45' og.), Gray (62')

Result: Newcastle United lose fourth game in a row as Watford win convincingly

Result: Newcastle humbled by Watford
© SilverHub
Newcastle United fall to a fourth defeat in a row as Watford clinch a 3-0 win in Saturday's Premier League encounter at St James' Park.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, November 25, 2017 at 17:41 UK

Newcastle United have fallen to a fourth defeat in a row as Watford clinched a 3-0 win in Saturday's Premier League clash at St James' Park.

The Magpies, desperate to get back to winning ways, began the encounter brightly and were first to fashion chances against the Hornets.

The first effort of the game fell to Joselu, who miskicked after Jacob Murphy broke down the left and whipped a cross into the centre, while Matt Ritchie struck the side netting in the 12th minute.

However, Watford went on to open the scoring in the 19th minute, Marvin Zeegelaar makins his way down the left flank and sending a cross into the path of Will Hughes, who duly swept home.

Marco Silva's side were shaky at the back and relied on goalkeeper Heurelho Gomes to bail them out on a number of occasions but, with the Magpies so toothless in front of goal, the Brazilian was rarely threatened.

On the stroke of half time, Rafael Benitez's charges were left with a mountain to climb as Zeegelaar sent a cross into the Newcastle box which DeAndre Yedlin bundled into his own net to put the Hornets two goals up.

Although the hosts regrouped and launched several attacks, they continued to flounder in the final third, and were caught out again at the back just after the hour as Andre Gray slotted past Rob Elliot from close range after Richarlison crossed from the left.

Benitez sent on Mikel Merino, Aleksandar Mitrovic and Ayoze Perez in the second half, but Newcastle never looked like getting even just a consolation as the visitors saw the game out without too many issues.

Newcastle (4-4-2): Elliot; Yedlin, Lejeune, Clark, Manquillo; Ritchie, Shelvey, Diame (Merino 69'), Murphy (Perez 77'); Gayle, Joselu (Mitrovic 69')

Watford (3-5-2): Gomes; Mariappa, Kabasele, Britos (Prodl 52'); Femenia, Hughes (Carrillo 84'), Doucoure, Cleverley, Zeegelaar; Richarlison (Pereyra 79'), Gray

Aleksandar Mitrovic celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur on May 15, 2016
Read Next:
Mitrovic 'attracting interest from China'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Matt Ritchie, Marvin Zeegelaar, Will Hughes, Marco Silva, Heurelho Gomes, Rafael Benitez, DeAndre Yedlin, Andre Gray, Jacob Murphy, Joselu, Rob Elliot, Mikel Merino, Aleksandar Mitrovic, Ayoze Perez, Richarlison, Football
Your Comments
More Newcastle United News
Real Madrid manager Rafa Benitez pictured in November 2015
Live Commentary: Newcastle United 0-3 Watford - as it happened
 Rafael Benitez squats and barks during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Newcastle United on November 18, 2017
Result: Newcastle United lose fourth game in a row as Watford win convincingly
 Marco Silva watches on during the Premier League game between Watford and West Ham United on November 19, 2017
Marco Silva hails "fantastic result"
Team News: Merino on bench for NewcastleBenitez: 'Takeover talk should not affect me'Benitez: 'Newcastle must correct mistakes'Ashley 'names revised price for Newcastle'Mitrovic: 'I'm losing patience at Magpies'
Ashley to reject Newcastle takeover bid?Newcastle 'receive £300m takeover bid'Mata: 'Zlatan, Lukaku partnership deadly'Benitez "proud" of Newcastle players
> Newcastle United Homepage
More Watford News
Real Madrid manager Rafa Benitez pictured in November 2015
Live Commentary: Newcastle United 0-3 Watford - as it happened
 A general view of the stadium before the Barclays Premier League match between Stoke City and Manchester City at Britannia Stadium on February 11, 2015
Stoke City 'plot move for Ghana right-back'
 Rafael Benitez squats and barks during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Newcastle United on November 18, 2017
Result: Newcastle United lose fourth game in a row as Watford win convincingly
Marco Silva hails "fantastic result"Team News: Merino on bench for NewcastleWatford tracking ex-Italy boss Ventura?Stoke City, Everton interested in Ighalo?Marco Silva shuts down Everton questions
Everton 'give up on Watford boss Silva'Richarlison 'wanted by Chinese clubs'Silva tight-lipped on Watford futureResult: Moyes starts West Ham reign with defeat
> Watford Homepage



Live Football
Premier League
Championship
League One
League Two
National League
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Ligue 1
Scottish Premiership
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
Segunda Division
2.Bundesliga
Serie B
Ligue 2
Australian A-League
Belgian Pro League
Greek Superleague
Eredivisie
Primeira Liga
Russian Premier League
Turkish Super Lig
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Manchester CityMan City1211104073334
2Manchester UnitedMan Utd139222862229
3Chelsea1382323101326
4Tottenham HotspurSpurs1373321101124
5Liverpool136522417723
6Arsenal127142216622
7Burnley12642129322
8Watford136342221121
9Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton134451314-116
10Huddersfield TownHuddersfield12435817-915
11Leicester CityLeicester133551719-214
12Bournemouth134271114-314
13Newcastle UnitedNewcastle134271117-614
14Southampton12345914-513
15Stoke CityStoke133461626-1013
16Everton123361224-1212
17West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom132561019-911
18West Ham UnitedWest Ham132471226-1410
19Swansea CitySwansea13238715-89
20Crystal Palace13229825-178
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 