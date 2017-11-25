Antonio Conte says that Eden Hazard's ability to play in a central position alongside Alvaro Morata has presented him with "a great opportunity" to tinker his system.

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has admitted that he has been impressed by Eden Hazard's performances since shifting into a more central-attacking position.

The 26-year-old has featured alongside Alvaro Morata as the Blues' most advanced players of late, having played most of last campaign and the beginning of this one out on the left.

Hazard has three goals and two assists from his adjusted role, as well as bagging the Man of the Match award in the 1-1 draw with Liverpool on Saturday afternoon, leaving boss Conte particularly pleased.

"The start of this season was full of trouble with Eden because he had an injury with the national team and we started the season without him," he told reporters.

"Now I think Eden is in really good form and I think he likes to play as a striker. There is a good link with Alvaro and for me also it's a great opportunity to play with two different systems. It's important we don't lose our identity in both cases."

Belgium international Hazard has played a direct part in 10 goals overall for Chelsea this season in 16 appearances.