Conte: 'Chelsea deserved to win'

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has claimed that his side could have beaten Liverpool during their 1-1 draw at Anfield this evening.

The Premier League champions needed a freak 85th-minute equaliser from Willian to rescue a point from Merseyside after Mohamed Salah had earlier become the first player to score 10 Premier League goals this season.

However, despite their late leveller Conte was left "disappointed" with the result, although he acknowledged that it was a satisfactory performance following on from their midweek Champions League trip to Azerbaijan.

"Yes, I must be honest and be disappointed, but today we put in a good performance in the first half, we were always solid with the ball and in the second created a lot of chances," he told BBC Sport.

"I saw a good reaction from my players despite long travel and little rest for them, but they would not accept defeat. We created chances for a second goal, and its not simple to play at Anfield. We tried to fight and tried to win.

"I don't know [whether it was a cross or a shot], I have not spoken to him. We were unlucky with their goal, but a draw was a good result, and maybe we deserved to win at the end. We must be pleased because we have gone to the next round of the Champions League, and this was our third away game. We have to continue in this way, have good enthusiasm and keep rotating as it is very hard to play every three days."

The result leaves Chelsea still third in the Premier League table, although they could fall 11 points behind leaders Manchester City by the end of the weekend.